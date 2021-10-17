Houston03003
Indianapolis7314731

First Quarter

Ind_P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Badgley 41, 12:59.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16.

Third Quarter

Ind_Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50.

Ind_J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47.

A_57,947.

HouInd
First downs1915
Total Net Yards353388
Rushes-yards29-12426-174
Passing229214
Punt Returns1-32-8
Kickoff Returns4-912-58
Interceptions Ret.0-02-16
Comp-Att-Int29-43-211-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-142-9
Punts5-42.45-43.4
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards4-252-10
Time of Possession34:3325:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.

PASSING_Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.

RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you