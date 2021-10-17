|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Indianapolis
|7
|3
|14
|7
|—
|31
First Quarter
Ind_P.Campbell 51 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:52.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Badgley 41, 12:59.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 31, 6:16.
Third Quarter
Ind_Alie-Cox 28 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 11:50.
Ind_J.Taylor 4 run (Badgley kick), 6:37.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_J.Taylor 11 run (Badgley kick), 4:47.
A_57,947.
|Hou
|Ind
|First downs
|19
|15
|Total Net Yards
|353
|388
|Rushes-yards
|29-124
|26-174
|Passing
|229
|214
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|4-91
|2-58
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-43-2
|11-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|2-9
|Punts
|5-42.4
|5-43.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-25
|2-10
|Time of Possession
|34:33
|25:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Ingram 18-73, Lindsay 7-39, D.Johnson 2-7, Mills 2-5. Indianapolis, Taylor 14-145, Hines 4-13, Mack 5-12, Pittman 1-3, Wentz 2-1.
PASSING_Houston, Mills 29-43-2-243. Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-223.
RECEIVING_Houston, Cooks 9-89, N.Collins 4-44, Akins 4-41, C.Moore 4-14, Lindsay 2-15, Brown 2-8, Ingram 2-8, D.Johnson 1-14, Conley 1-10. Indianapolis, Hilton 4-80, Pittman 2-35, P.Campbell 1-51, Alie-Cox 1-28, Taylor 1-13, Hines 1-9, Dulin 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.