|Jacksonville
|7
|7
|7
|6
|—
|27
|Indianapolis
|0
|13
|6
|15
|—
|34
First Quarter
Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:48.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:56.
Jac_Hasty 61 run (Patterson kick), 11:27.
Ind_P.Campbell 4 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:06.
Ind_FG McLaughlin 42, :21.
Third Quarter
Jac_Lawrence 2 run (Patterson kick), 10:55.
Ind_Jackson 3 run, 5:44.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Woods 10 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 12:47.
Jac_Kirk 4 pass from Lawrence (pass failed), 2:44.
Ind_Pierce 32 pass from Ryan (Lindsay run), :17.
A_65,749.
|Jac
|Ind
|First downs
|25
|29
|Total Net Yards
|377
|434
|Rushes-yards
|33-243
|16-45
|Passing
|134
|389
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|4-78
|3-68
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-22-0
|42-58-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-29
|0-0
|Punts
|3-50.333
|3-36.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-44
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|31:11
|28:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 10-86, Hasty 3-57, J.Robinson 12-54, Lawrence 6-23, Agnew 1-19, Kirk 1-4. Indianapolis, Jackson 12-42, Lindsay 3-7, Ryan 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 20-22-0-163. Indianapolis, Ryan 42-58-0-389.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Z.Jones 5-42, Engram 5-40, Kirk 4-24, Etienne 2-22, T.Jones 1-20, Farrell 1-11, Agnew 1-5, J.Robinson 1-1. Indianapolis, Pittman 13-134, Jackson 10-79, Campbell 7-57, Granson 4-38, Pierce 3-49, Lindsay 3-5, Woods 2-27.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
