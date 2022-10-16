Jacksonville777627
Indianapolis01361534

First Quarter

Jac_Lawrence 1 run (Patterson kick), 3:48.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG McLaughlin 28, 13:56.

Jac_Hasty 61 run (Patterson kick), 11:27.

Ind_P.Campbell 4 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 2:06.

Ind_FG McLaughlin 42, :21.

Third Quarter

Jac_Lawrence 2 run (Patterson kick), 10:55.

Ind_Jackson 3 run, 5:44.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Woods 10 pass from Ryan (McLaughlin kick), 12:47.

Jac_Kirk 4 pass from Lawrence (pass failed), 2:44.

Ind_Pierce 32 pass from Ryan (Lindsay run), :17.

A_65,749.

JacInd
First downs2529
Total Net Yards377434
Rushes-yards33-24316-45
Passing134389
Punt Returns1-82-19
Kickoff Returns4-783-68
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-22-042-58-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-290-0
Punts3-50.3333-36.667
Fumbles-Lost2-12-0
Penalties-Yards4-447-52
Time of Possession31:1128:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Etienne 10-86, Hasty 3-57, J.Robinson 12-54, Lawrence 6-23, Agnew 1-19, Kirk 1-4. Indianapolis, Jackson 12-42, Lindsay 3-7, Ryan 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Lawrence 20-22-0-163. Indianapolis, Ryan 42-58-0-389.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Z.Jones 5-42, Engram 5-40, Kirk 4-24, Etienne 2-22, T.Jones 1-20, Farrell 1-11, Agnew 1-5, J.Robinson 1-1. Indianapolis, Pittman 13-134, Jackson 10-79, Campbell 7-57, Granson 4-38, Pierce 3-49, Lindsay 3-5, Woods 2-27.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

