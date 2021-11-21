|Indianapolis
|14
|10
|14
|3
|—
|41
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|8
|—
|15
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 8:55. Drive: 12 plays, 65 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 35; Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-2; Taylor 10 run; Wentz 18 pass to Pittman; Taylor 10 run. Indianapolis 7, Buffalo 0.
Ind_Taylor 23 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:38. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:20. Key Plays: Odum 21 interception return to Indianapolis 43; Taylor 11 run; Wentz 18 pass to J.Doyle. Indianapolis 14, Buffalo 0.
Second Quarter
Buf_Diggs 6 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 10:44. Drive: 12 plays, 73 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 27; Allen 20 pass to G.Davis; Allen 18 pass to Knox; Allen 3 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-1. Indianapolis 14, Buffalo 7.
Ind_FG Badgley 36, 2:12. Drive: 16 plays, 59 yards, 8:32. Key Plays: Taylor 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Wentz 18 run on 3rd-and-10; Taylor 7 run on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 17, Buffalo 7.
Ind_Taylor 2 run (Badgley kick), 1:59. Drive: 2 plays, 2 yards, 00:13. Key Play: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 2. Indianapolis 24, Buffalo 7.
Third Quarter
Ind_Taylor 10 run (Badgley kick), 5:27. Drive: 5 plays, 61 yards, 2:46. Key Plays: Wentz 3 pass to J.Doyle on 3rd-and-2; Taylor 40 run. Indianapolis 31, Buffalo 7.
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :58. Drive: 6 plays, 24 yards, 3:31. Key Plays: K.Moore 14 interception return to Buffalo 24; Taylor 3 run on 3rd-and-1. Indianapolis 38, Buffalo 7.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_Diggs 9 pass from Allen (Allen run), 12:42. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 3:16. Key Plays: McKenzie kick return to Buffalo 23; Allen 7 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-4; Allen 16 pass to Breida; Allen 31 pass to Knox on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 38, Buffalo 15.
Ind_FG Badgley 35, 6:23. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 6:19. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Indianapolis 20; Hines 19 run; Taylor 18 run; Taylor 5 run on 3rd-and-12. Indianapolis 41, Buffalo 15.
A_69,866.
|Ind
|Buf
|FIRST DOWNS
|28
|19
|Rushing
|18
|5
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|4
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-12
|5-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|370
|307
|Total Plays
|66
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|5.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|264
|91
|Rushes
|46
|13
|Avg per rush
|5.739
|7.0
|NET YARDS PASSING
|106
|216
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|1-12
|Gross-Yds passing
|106
|228
|Completed-Att.
|11-20
|24-40
|Had Intercepted
|0
|3
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.3
|5.268
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|8-2-1
|3-1-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|1-31.0
|1-55.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|102
|138
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|7-138
|Interceptions
|3-43
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-30
|7-56
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|37:56
|22:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 32-185, Hines 4-31, Wentz 2-18, Jackson 6-12, Pascal 1-9, Ehlinger 1-9. Buffalo, Breida 5-51, Allen 2-18, Singletary 3-17, Moss 3-5.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-106. Buffalo, Allen 21-35-2-209, Trubisky 3-5-1-19.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 3-30, Taylor 3-19, Hilton 2-26, Pittman 2-23, Granson 1-8. Buffalo, Knox 6-80, Beasley 4-23, Diggs 4-23, Sanders 3-26, Singletary 3-26, Davis 2-27, Breida 1-16, Gilliam 1-7.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 1-7. Buffalo, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Rodgers 1-33, Hines 1-19. Buffalo, McKenzie 7-138.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Okereke 6-1-0, Odum 4-0-0, Stewart 3-2-0, Leonard 2-3-0, Sendejo 2-1-0, Franklin 2-0-0, Odeyingbo 2-0-0, X.Rhodes 2-0-0, Rodgers 1-3-0, K.Moore 1-2-0, Speed 1-1-0, Paye 1-0-1, Addae 1-0-0, Carrie 1-0-0, Ya-Sin 1-0-0, Buckner 0-1-0, Stallworth 0-1-0. Buffalo, Poyer 6-1-0, Rousseau 5-2-0, White 5-2-0, Klein 4-2-0, Milano 3-6-0, Butler 3-3-0, Hyde 3-3-0, Wallace 3-1-0, Phillips 2-5-0, T.Johnson 2-4-0, Addison 1-3-0, Basham 1-2-0, Oliver 1-1-0, Boettger 1-0-0, Epenesa 1-0-0, Ford 1-0-0, Hamlin 1-0-0, J.Johnson 1-0-0, McKenzie 1-0-0, Matakevich 0-1-0, Obada 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, Odum 1-21, K.Moore 1-14, Franklin 1-8. Buffalo, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 57, Bass 49.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Kevin Brown.