Indianapolis141014341
Buffalo070815

First Quarter

Ind_Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 8:55.

Ind_Taylor 23 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:38.

Second Quarter

Buf_Diggs 6 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 10:44.

Ind_FG Badgley 36, 2:12.

Ind_Taylor 2 run (Badgley kick), 1:59.

Third Quarter

Ind_Taylor 10 run (Badgley kick), 5:27.

Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :58.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_Diggs 9 pass from Allen (Allen run), 12:42.

Ind_FG Badgley 35, 6:23.

A_69,866.

IndBuf
First downs2819
Total Net Yards370307
Rushes-yards46-26413-91
Passing106216
Punt Returns1-70-0
Kickoff Returns2-527-138
Interceptions Ret.3-430-0
Comp-Att-Int11-20-024-40-3
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-12
Punts1-31.01-55.0
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards3-307-56
Time of Possession37:5622:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 32-185, Hines 4-31, Wentz 2-18, Jackson 6-12, Pascal 1-9, Ehlinger 1-9. Buffalo, Breida 5-51, Allen 2-18, Singletary 3-17, Moss 3-5.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-106. Buffalo, Allen 21-35-2-209, Trubisky 3-5-1-19.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 3-30, Taylor 3-19, Hilton 2-26, Pittman 2-23, Granson 1-8. Buffalo, Knox 6-80, Beasley 4-23, Diggs 4-23, Sanders 3-26, Singletary 3-26, Davis 2-27, Breida 1-16, Gilliam 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 57, Bass 49.

