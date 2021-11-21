|Indianapolis
|14
|10
|14
|3
|—
|41
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|8
|—
|15
First Quarter
Ind_Taylor 3 run (Badgley kick), 8:55.
Ind_Taylor 23 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 1:38.
Second Quarter
Buf_Diggs 6 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 10:44.
Ind_FG Badgley 36, 2:12.
Ind_Taylor 2 run (Badgley kick), 1:59.
Third Quarter
Ind_Taylor 10 run (Badgley kick), 5:27.
Ind_Taylor 1 run (Badgley kick), :58.
Fourth Quarter
Buf_Diggs 9 pass from Allen (Allen run), 12:42.
Ind_FG Badgley 35, 6:23.
A_69,866.
|Ind
|Buf
|First downs
|28
|19
|Total Net Yards
|370
|307
|Rushes-yards
|46-264
|13-91
|Passing
|106
|216
|Punt Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-52
|7-138
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-43
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-20-0
|24-40-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-12
|Punts
|1-31.0
|1-55.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-30
|7-56
|Time of Possession
|37:56
|22:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Taylor 32-185, Hines 4-31, Wentz 2-18, Jackson 6-12, Pascal 1-9, Ehlinger 1-9. Buffalo, Breida 5-51, Allen 2-18, Singletary 3-17, Moss 3-5.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Wentz 11-20-0-106. Buffalo, Allen 21-35-2-209, Trubisky 3-5-1-19.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Doyle 3-30, Taylor 3-19, Hilton 2-26, Pittman 2-23, Granson 1-8. Buffalo, Knox 6-80, Beasley 4-23, Diggs 4-23, Sanders 3-26, Singletary 3-26, Davis 2-27, Breida 1-16, Gilliam 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 57, Bass 49.