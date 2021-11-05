|N.Y. Jets
|7
|3
|6
|14
|—
|30
|Indianapolis
|7
|21
|14
|3
|—
|45
First Quarter
Ind_Hines 34 run (Badgley kick), 6:55. Drive: 8 plays, 88 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Wentz 9 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-6; Wentz 13 pass to Hines. Indianapolis 7, N.Y. Jets 0.
NYJ_E.Moore 19 pass from White (Ammendola kick), 3:32. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: White 12 pass to Cole on 3rd-and-10; White 15 pass to Cole; White 26 pass to E.Moore. N.Y. Jets 7, Indianapolis 7.
Second Quarter
Ind_Taylor 21 run (Badgley kick), 13:24. Drive: 10 plays, 76 yards, 5:08. Key Plays: Rodgers kick return to Indianapolis 24; Wentz 13 pass to Pittman on 3rd-and-5; Taylor 12 run on 3rd-and-1; Taylor 13 run. Indianapolis 14, N.Y. Jets 7.
Ind_Doyle 1 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 4:59. Drive: 9 plays, 46 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Wentz 20 pass to Taylor; Wentz 12 pass to Pittman; Wentz 2 run on 4th-and-1. Indianapolis 21, N.Y. Jets 7.
NYJ_FG Ammendola 33, 1:46. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:13. Key Plays: Carter 16 run; J.Johnson 18 pass to T.Johnson; J.Johnson 26 pass to Kroft. Indianapolis 21, N.Y. Jets 10.
Ind_Pittman 11 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), :12. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 1:34. Key Plays: Wentz 10 pass to Hines; Wentz 17 pass to Dulin; Hines 11 run on 3rd-and-1; Wentz 12 pass to Pascal. Indianapolis 28, N.Y. Jets 10.
Third Quarter
Ind_Pinter 2 pass from Wentz (Badgley kick), 6:54. Drive: 3 plays, 40 yards, 1:06. Key Plays: Hines 25 run; Taylor 10 run. Indianapolis 35, N.Y. Jets 10.
Ind_Taylor 78 run (Badgley kick), 6:02. Drive: 1 play, 78 yards, 00:10. Indianapolis 42, N.Y. Jets 10.
NYJ_E.Moore 19 pass from J.Johnson (run failed), 3:00. Drive: 12 plays, 76 yards, 4:51. Key Plays: J.Johnson 19 pass to Carter; J.Johnson 20 pass to Mims; J.Johnson 10 pass to Cole. Indianapolis 42, N.Y. Jets 16.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Griffin 13 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 11:08. Drive: 11 plays, 66 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: J.Johnson 18 pass to Cole; J.Johnson 12 pass to E.Moore on 3rd-and-6; J.Johnson 12 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 42, N.Y. Jets 23.
Ind_FG Badgley 39, 8:01. Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Hines kick return to Indianapolis 25; Wentz 28 pass to Alie-Cox; Wentz 19 pass to Pittman. Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 23.
NYJ_T.Johnson 22 pass from J.Johnson (Ammendola kick), 3:35. Drive: 14 plays, 80 yards, 4:26. Key Plays: Berrios kick return to N.Y. Jets 20; J.Johnson 14 pass to J.Smith on 3rd-and-22; J.Johnson 11 run on 3rd-and-10; Carter 4 run on 3rd-and-1; J.Johnson 12 pass to E.Moore. Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30.
A_59,593.
|NYJ
|Ind
|FIRST DOWNS
|30
|28
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|25
|17
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|8-14
|5-10
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|486
|532
|Total Plays
|75
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|8.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|88
|260
|Rushes
|21
|30
|Avg per rush
|4.19
|8.667
|NET YARDS PASSING
|398
|272
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-14
|1-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|412
|272
|Completed-Att.
|34-52
|22-30
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.37
|8.774
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-3-1
|8-8-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-52.0
|2-42.5
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|47
|75
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|4-61
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-4
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-43
|2-22
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|31:22
|28:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Carter 13-49, T.Johnson 4-21, J.Johnson 4-18. Indianapolis, Taylor 19-172, Hines 6-74, Wentz 4-13, Ehlinger 1-1.
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, J.Johnson 27-41-1-317, White 7-11-0-95. Indianapolis, Wentz 22-30-0-272.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Moore 7-84, Cole 5-66, Crowder 5-38, Griffin 4-28, J.Smith 3-40, T.Johnson 2-40, Kroft 2-38, Wesco 2-16, Berrios 2-5, Carter 1-37, Mims 1-20. Indianapolis, Pittman 5-64, Pascal 4-58, Hines 4-34, Taylor 2-28, Dulin 2-23, Alie-Cox 1-28, Granson 1-27, Patmon 1-7, Pinter 1-2, Doyle 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, None. Indianapolis, Hines 1-10.
KICKOFF RETURNS_N.Y. Jets, Berrios 2-47. Indianapolis, Rodgers 3-46, Hines 1-15.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_N.Y. Jets, A.Davis 7-3-0, Quinn.Williams 7-1-0, Mosley 5-5-0, Echols 5-1-0, Fatukasi 3-1-0, Carter 3-0-0, Maye 2-4-0, Franklin-Myers 2-1-1, Hall 2-1-0, Cole 1-0-0, Guidry 1-0-0, S.Lawson 1-0-0, J.Davis 0-2-0, Rankins 0-2-0, Ward 0-1-0, Quinc.Williams 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Okereke 9-2-0, K.Moore 8-1-0, Leonard 5-2-0, Odum 5-0-0, Ya-Sin 5-0-0, Rodgers 4-0-0, Buckner 3-3-0, Sendejo 2-1-0, Stallworth 2-0-2, Paye 1-1-0, X.Rhodes 1-1-0, Odeyingbo 1-0-0, Rochell 1-0-0, Muhammad 0-2-0, Stewart 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_N.Y. Jets, None. Indianapolis, Okereke 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.