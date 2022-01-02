Statistics after 16 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Wentz48730562.633786.94265.361.276t95.8
Eason5240.0255.000.0120.01016.7
TEAM49230762.432226.92265.371.476t94.6
OPPONENTS56536765.037637.04305.3193.469t89.3

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Taylor31717345.58318
Hines562764.934t2
Wentz541983.7181
Mack281013.6220
Pittman5448.8250
Dulin33210.7370
Jackson13312.4101
Pascal22110.5120
Ehlinger393.090
TEAM48124465.18322
OPPONENTS38917534.566t10

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pittman82101812.4575
Hines382917.7361
Pascal3737710.2413
Taylor373429.276t2
Doyle2829110.4343
Alie-Cox2228913.1374
Hilton2129213.9523
Dulin1317313.362t2
Granson111069.6270
P.Campbell1016216.251t1
Mack284.070
Patmon22110.514t1
Strachan22613.0160
Coutee155.050
Pinter122.02t1
TEAM307340311.176t26
OPPONENTS367398010.869t30

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
K.Moore47819.5320
Leonard4123.070
Rodgers3248.0120
Okereke22010.0160
Willis200.000
Odum12121.0210
Franklin188.080
Lewis188.080
X.Rhodes144.040
TEAM191759.2320
OPPONENTS7486.9301

SACKSNO.
Buckner7.0
Turay5.5
Muhammad5.0
Paye4.0
Stallworth3.0
Lewis2.5
Willis1.5
K.Moore1.0
Okereke1.0
Stewart1.0
Odeyingbo0.5
TEAM32.0
OPPONENTS26.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Sanchez57254944.739.424790
TEAM57254944.739.424790
OPPONENTS59259844.040.626652

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hines2201637.4160
TEAM2201637.4160
OPPONENTS2802679.5480

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dulin820625.8310
Rodgers1640225.1720
Hines47017.5200
Wilkins11717.0170
Pascal11414.0140
TEAM3070923.6720
OPPONENTS4698821.5340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Alie-Cox100
Carrie001
Chesley001
Doyle010
Dulin012
Hines210
Leonard112
Lewis100
Odum001
Pascal100
Paye002
Pittman100
X.Rhodes001
Sendejo001
Taylor420
Turay001
Wentz710
Willis001
Ya-Sin001
TEAM18714
OPPONENTS25910

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM107125109990440
OPPONENTS6277471449339

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Taylor201820000000120
Badgley00003939172046090
Blankenship000078111448040
Pittman505000000030
Alie-Cox404000000024
Speed400000000024
Doyle303000000020
Dulin302100000018
Hilton303000000018
Hines321000000018
Pascal303000000018
Wentz11000000008
P.Campbell10100000006
Jackson11000000006
Patmon10100000006
Pinter10100000006
TEAM532226146472834481404
OPPONENTS411030029321823560300

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Badgley0/04/46/77/90/1
Sanchez0/00/00/00/10/0
Blankenship0/03/33/45/60/1
TEAM0/07/79/1112/160/2
OPPONENTS0/04/48/84/62/5

