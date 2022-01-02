Statistics after 16 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Wentz
|487
|305
|62.6
|3378
|6.94
|26
|5.3
|6
|1.2
|76t
|95.8
|Eason
|5
|2
|40.0
|25
|5.0
|0
|0.0
|1
|20.0
|10
|16.7
|TEAM
|492
|307
|62.4
|3222
|6.92
|26
|5.3
|7
|1.4
|76t
|94.6
|OPPONENTS
|565
|367
|65.0
|3763
|7.04
|30
|5.3
|19
|3.4
|69t
|89.3
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Taylor
|317
|1734
|5.5
|83
|18
|Hines
|56
|276
|4.9
|34t
|2
|Wentz
|54
|198
|3.7
|18
|1
|Mack
|28
|101
|3.6
|22
|0
|Pittman
|5
|44
|8.8
|25
|0
|Dulin
|3
|32
|10.7
|37
|0
|Jackson
|13
|31
|2.4
|10
|1
|Pascal
|2
|21
|10.5
|12
|0
|Ehlinger
|3
|9
|3.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|481
|2446
|5.1
|83
|22
|OPPONENTS
|389
|1753
|4.5
|66t
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pittman
|82
|1018
|12.4
|57
|5
|Hines
|38
|291
|7.7
|36
|1
|Pascal
|37
|377
|10.2
|41
|3
|Taylor
|37
|342
|9.2
|76t
|2
|Doyle
|28
|291
|10.4
|34
|3
|Alie-Cox
|22
|289
|13.1
|37
|4
|Hilton
|21
|292
|13.9
|52
|3
|Dulin
|13
|173
|13.3
|62t
|2
|Granson
|11
|106
|9.6
|27
|0
|P.Campbell
|10
|162
|16.2
|51t
|1
|Mack
|2
|8
|4.0
|7
|0
|Patmon
|2
|21
|10.5
|14t
|1
|Strachan
|2
|26
|13.0
|16
|0
|Coutee
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Pinter
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|TEAM
|307
|3403
|11.1
|76t
|26
|OPPONENTS
|367
|3980
|10.8
|69t
|30
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|K.Moore
|4
|78
|19.5
|32
|0
|Leonard
|4
|12
|3.0
|7
|0
|Rodgers
|3
|24
|8.0
|12
|0
|Okereke
|2
|20
|10.0
|16
|0
|Willis
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Odum
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|Franklin
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Lewis
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|X.Rhodes
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|19
|175
|9.2
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|48
|6.9
|30
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Buckner
|7.0
|Turay
|5.5
|Muhammad
|5.0
|Paye
|4.0
|Stallworth
|3.0
|Lewis
|2.5
|Willis
|1.5
|K.Moore
|1.0
|Okereke
|1.0
|Stewart
|1.0
|Odeyingbo
|0.5
|TEAM
|32.0
|OPPONENTS
|26.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Sanchez
|57
|2549
|44.7
|39.4
|24
|79
|0
|TEAM
|57
|2549
|44.7
|39.4
|24
|79
|0
|OPPONENTS
|59
|2598
|44.0
|40.6
|26
|65
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hines
|22
|0
|163
|7.4
|16
|0
|TEAM
|22
|0
|163
|7.4
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|28
|0
|267
|9.5
|48
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dulin
|8
|206
|25.8
|31
|0
|Rodgers
|16
|402
|25.1
|72
|0
|Hines
|4
|70
|17.5
|20
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Pascal
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|TEAM
|30
|709
|23.6
|72
|0
|OPPONENTS
|46
|988
|21.5
|34
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Alie-Cox
|1
|0
|0
|Carrie
|0
|0
|1
|Chesley
|0
|0
|1
|Doyle
|0
|1
|0
|Dulin
|0
|1
|2
|Hines
|2
|1
|0
|Leonard
|1
|1
|2
|Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|Odum
|0
|0
|1
|Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|Paye
|0
|0
|2
|Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|X.Rhodes
|0
|0
|1
|Sendejo
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|4
|2
|0
|Turay
|0
|0
|1
|Wentz
|7
|1
|0
|Willis
|0
|0
|1
|Ya-Sin
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|18
|7
|14
|OPPONENTS
|25
|9
|10
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|107
|125
|109
|99
|0
|440
|OPPONENTS
|62
|77
|47
|144
|9
|339
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Taylor
|20
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|120
|Badgley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|20
|46
|0
|90
|Blankenship
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|14
|48
|0
|40
|Pittman
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Alie-Cox
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Speed
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Doyle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dulin
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hilton
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hines
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Pascal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Wentz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|P.Campbell
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Patmon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pinter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|53
|22
|26
|1
|28
|34
|48
|1
|404
|OPPONENTS
|41
|10
|30
|0
|18
|23
|56
|0
|300
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Badgley
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|6/
|7
|7/
|9
|0/
|1
|Sanchez
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|0/
|0
|Blankenship
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|4
|5/
|6
|0/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|9/
|11
|12/
|16
|0/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|8/
|8
|4/
|6
|2/
|5
