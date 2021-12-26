Statistics after 15 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Wentz
|460
|289
|62.8
|3230
|7.02
|25
|5.4
|6
|1.3
|76t
|96.4
|Eason
|5
|2
|40.0
|25
|5.0
|0
|0.0
|1
|20.0
|10
|16.7
|TEAM
|465
|291
|62.6
|3082
|7.0
|25
|5.4
|7
|1.5
|76t
|95.0
|OPPONENTS
|533
|343
|64.4
|3522
|6.99
|29
|5.4
|17
|3.2
|69t
|89.7
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Taylor
|297
|1626
|5.5
|83
|17
|Hines
|54
|272
|5.0
|34t
|2
|Wentz
|51
|188
|3.7
|18
|1
|Mack
|28
|101
|3.6
|22
|0
|Pittman
|5
|44
|8.8
|25
|0
|Dulin
|3
|32
|10.7
|37
|0
|Jackson
|12
|31
|2.6
|10
|1
|Pascal
|2
|21
|10.5
|12
|0
|Ehlinger
|3
|9
|3.0
|9
|0
|TEAM
|455
|2324
|5.1
|83
|21
|OPPONENTS
|362
|1668
|4.6
|66t
|9
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Pittman
|76
|971
|12.8
|57
|5
|Pascal
|36
|369
|10.3
|41
|3
|Taylor
|36
|336
|9.3
|76t
|2
|Hines
|34
|277
|8.1
|36
|1
|Doyle
|28
|291
|10.4
|34
|3
|Hilton
|20
|247
|12.4
|52
|2
|Alie-Cox
|19
|261
|13.7
|37
|4
|Dulin
|13
|173
|13.3
|62t
|2
|Granson
|11
|106
|9.6
|27
|0
|P.Campbell
|10
|162
|16.2
|51t
|1
|Mack
|2
|8
|4.0
|7
|0
|Patmon
|2
|21
|10.5
|14t
|1
|Strachan
|2
|26
|13.0
|16
|0
|Coutee
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|Pinter
|1
|2
|2.0
|2t
|1
|TEAM
|291
|3255
|11.2
|76t
|25
|OPPONENTS
|343
|3725
|10.9
|69t
|29
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Moore
|4
|78
|19.5
|32
|0
|Leonard
|3
|5
|1.7
|4
|0
|Okereke
|2
|20
|10.0
|16
|0
|Rodgers
|2
|12
|6.0
|12
|0
|Willis
|2
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Odum
|1
|21
|21.0
|21
|0
|Franklin
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Lewis
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|X.Rhodes
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|17
|156
|9.2
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|48
|6.9
|30
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Buckner
|6.5
|Muhammad
|5.0
|Turay
|5.0
|Paye
|3.0
|Stallworth
|3.0
|Lewis
|2.5
|Willis
|1.5
|Moore
|1.0
|Okereke
|1.0
|Stewart
|1.0
|Odeyingbo
|0.5
|TEAM
|30.0
|OPPONENTS
|25.0
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Sanchez
|52
|2326
|44.7
|40.1
|23
|79
|0
|TEAM
|52
|2326
|44.7
|40.1
|23
|79
|0
|OPPONENTS
|57
|2494
|43.8
|40.5
|25
|65
|2
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Hines
|22
|0
|163
|7.4
|16
|0
|TEAM
|22
|0
|163
|7.4
|16
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|0
|203
|8.1
|48
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Dulin
|8
|206
|25.8
|31
|0
|Rodgers
|15
|382
|25.5
|72
|0
|Hines
|4
|70
|17.5
|20
|0
|Wilkins
|1
|17
|17.0
|17
|0
|Pascal
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|TEAM
|29
|689
|23.8
|72
|0
|OPPONENTS
|44
|945
|21.5
|34
|0
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Carrie
|0
|0
|1
|Chesley
|0
|0
|1
|Doyle
|0
|1
|0
|Dulin
|0
|1
|2
|Hines
|2
|1
|0
|Leonard
|1
|1
|2
|Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|Odum
|0
|0
|1
|Pascal
|1
|0
|0
|Paye
|0
|0
|2
|Pittman
|1
|0
|0
|X.Rhodes
|0
|0
|1
|Sendejo
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|4
|2
|0
|Turay
|0
|0
|1
|Wentz
|7
|1
|0
|Willis
|0
|0
|1
|Ya-Sin
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|17
|7
|14
|OPPONENTS
|24
|9
|10
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|107
|115
|102
|96
|0
|420
|OPPONENTS
|55
|71
|47
|134
|9
|316
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Taylor
|19
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|114
|Badgley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|18
|45
|0
|82
|Blankenship
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|14
|48
|0
|40
|Pittman
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Alie-Cox
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Speed
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Doyle
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Dulin
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hines
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Pascal
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Hilton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Wentz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|P.Campbell
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Patmon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pinter
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|51
|21
|25
|1
|26
|32
|48
|1
|386
|OPPONENTS
|39
|9
|29
|0
|15
|20
|56
|0
|279
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Badgley
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|6/
|7
|5/
|7
|0/
|1
|Sanchez
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|0
|0/
|1
|0/
|0
|Blankenship
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|3/
|4
|5/
|6
|0/
|1
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|9/
|11
|10/
|14
|0/
|2
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|4
|7/
|7
|2/
|4
|2/
|5
