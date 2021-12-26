Statistics after 15 games

COMPAVGTDINT
PASSINGATT.COMPCTYARDSGAINTDPCTINTPCTLONGRATE
Wentz46028962.832307.02255.461.376t96.4
Eason5240.0255.000.0120.01016.7
TEAM46529162.630827.0255.471.576t95.0
OPPONENTS53334364.435226.99295.4173.269t89.7

RUSHINGATT.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Taylor29716265.58317
Hines542725.034t2
Wentz511883.7181
Mack281013.6220
Pittman5448.8250
Dulin33210.7370
Jackson12312.6101
Pascal22110.5120
Ehlinger393.090
TEAM45523245.18321
OPPONENTS36216684.666t9

RECEIVINGNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Pittman7697112.8575
Pascal3636910.3413
Taylor363369.376t2
Hines342778.1361
Doyle2829110.4343
Hilton2024712.4522
Alie-Cox1926113.7374
Dulin1317313.362t2
Granson111069.6270
P.Campbell1016216.251t1
Mack284.070
Patmon22110.514t1
Strachan22613.0160
Coutee155.050
Pinter122.02t1
TEAM291325511.276t25
OPPONENTS343372510.969t29

INTERCEPTIONSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Moore47819.5320
Leonard351.740
Okereke22010.0160
Rodgers2126.0120
Willis200.000
Odum12121.0210
Franklin188.080
Lewis188.080
X.Rhodes144.040
TEAM171569.2320
OPPONENTS7486.9301

SACKSNO.
Buckner6.5
Muhammad5.0
Turay5.0
Paye3.0
Stallworth3.0
Lewis2.5
Willis1.5
Moore1.0
Okereke1.0
Stewart1.0
Odeyingbo0.5
TEAM30.0
OPPONENTS25.0

GROSSNETIN
PUNTINGNO.YARDSAVGAVG20LONGBLK
Sanchez52232644.740.123790
TEAM52232644.740.123790
OPPONENTS57249443.840.525652

PUNT RETURNSNO.FCYARDSAVGLONGTD
Hines2201637.4160
TEAM2201637.4160
OPPONENTS2502038.1480

KICKOFF RETURNSNO.YARDSAVGLONGTD
Dulin820625.8310
Rodgers1538225.5720
Hines47017.5200
Wilkins11717.0170
Pascal11414.0140
TEAM2968923.8720
OPPONENTS4494521.5340

OFF.DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIESFUMREC.REC.
Carrie001
Chesley001
Doyle010
Dulin012
Hines210
Leonard112
Lewis100
Odum001
Pascal100
Paye002
Pittman100
X.Rhodes001
Sendejo001
Taylor420
Turay001
Wentz710
Willis001
Ya-Sin001
TEAM17714
OPPONENTS24910

SCORE BY QUARTERS1234OTTOT
TEAM107115102960420
OPPONENTS5571471349316

TOUCHDOWNSLONG
SCORINGTOTRUSRECRETXPXPAFGFGAFGSAFTOT
Taylor191720000000114
Badgley00003737151845082
Blankenship000078111448040
Pittman505000000030
Alie-Cox404000000024
Speed400000000024
Doyle303000000020
Dulin302100000018
Hines321000000018
Pascal303000000018
Hilton202000000012
Wentz11000000008
P.Campbell10100000006
Jackson11000000006
Patmon10100000006
Pinter10100000006
TEAM512125144452632481386
OPPONENTS39929027301520560279

FIELD GOALS1-1920-2930-3940-4950+
Badgley0/04/46/75/70/1
Sanchez0/00/00/00/10/0
Blankenship0/03/33/45/60/1
TEAM0/07/79/1110/140/2
OPPONENTS0/04/47/72/42/5

