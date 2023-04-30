Sunday
At Barber Motorsports Park
Leeds, Ala.
Lap length: 2.38 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running.
2. (1) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
3. (11) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
4. (3) Pato O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
5. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
6. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
7. (5) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
8. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
9. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
10. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
11. (26) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
12. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
13. (15) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
14. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (7) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
16. (9) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (19) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
18. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
19. (17) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
20. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
21. (21) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
22. (25) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
23. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
24. (24) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
25. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
26. (22) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
27. (23) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 36, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.019 mph.
Time of Race: 01:47:58.9401.
Margin of Victory: 1.7854 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 3 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Grosjean 1-30, Newgarden 31-36, McLaughlin 37-38, Grosjean 39-59, McLaughlin 60-62, Power 63-65, Grosjean 66-71, McLaughlin 72.
Points: Ericsson 130, O'Ward 127, Palou 121, McLaughlin 119, Grosjean 115, Newgarden 105, Power 104, Dixon 98, Kirkwood 92, Herta 85.
