Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (6) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
3. (4) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
4. (15) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
5. (5) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
6. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
7. (17) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
8. (20) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
9. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
10. (7) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
11. (25) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
12. (3) Pato O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
13. (11) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
14. (19) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
15. (18) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
16. (22) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
17. (10) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
18. (14) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
19. (16) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
20. (13) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
21. (24) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
23. (21) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
24. (9) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 42, Did not finish.
25. (12) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 34, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 114.481 mph.
Time of Race: 01:48:39.1825.
Margin of Victory: 3.5441 seconds.
Cautions: 2 for 5 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Rosenqvist 1-7, Herta 8-13, McLaughlin 14-23, Power 24-30, Herta 31-41, Rossi 42.
Points: Power 431, Ericsson 422, Newgarden 399, Dixon 393, O'Ward 385, Palou 379, McLaughlin 350, Rossi 318, Rosenqvist 299, Herta 284.
