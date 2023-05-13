Saturday
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running.
2. (5) Pato O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
3. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
4. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
5. (2) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
6. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
7. (13) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
8. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
9. (14) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
10. (8) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
11. (18) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
12. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
13. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
14. (6) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
15. (11) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 85, Running.
16. (16) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85, Running.
17. (15) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
18. (24) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
19. (21) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
20. (4) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
21. (25) Agustin Canapino, Dallara-Chevrolet, 84, Running.
22. (26) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 84, Running.
23. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 80, Running.
24. (23) Benjamin Pedersen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 79, Running.
25. (19) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 58, Did not finish.
26. (20) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 2, Did not finish.
27. (22) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Honda, 1, Did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 115.234 mph.
Time of Race: 01:47:56.7003.
Margin of Victory: 16.8006 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 3 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Palou 1-17, Lundgaard 18-19, Rosenqvist 20-22, Ericsson 23, Rahal 24-30, Lundgaard 31-41, Palou 42-43, Ericsson 44, Dixon 45-47, Palou 48-59, O'Ward 60-61, Rossi 62-64, Palou 65.
Points: Palou 174, O'Ward 168, Ericsson 155, Grosjean 134, McLaughlin 133, Newgarden 131, Dixon 127, Power 122, Lundgaard 111, Kirkwood 108.
