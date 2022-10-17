Through Oct. 16
1. Will Power, 560.
2. Josef Newgarden, 544.
3. Scott Dixon, 521.
4. Alex Palou, 510.
5. Scott McLaughlin, 510.
6. Marcus Ericsson, 506.
7. Pato O'Ward, 480.
8. Felix Rosenqvist, 393.
9. Alexander Rossi, 381.
10. Colton Herta, 381.
11. Graham Rahal, 345.
12. Rinus VeeKay, 331.
13. Romain Grosjean, 328.
14. Christian Lundgaard, 323.
15. Simon Pagenaud, 314.
16. David Malukas, 305.
17. Conor Daly, 267.
18. Helio Castroneves, 263.
19. Takuma Sato, 258.
20. Callum Ilott, 219.
21. Jimmie Johnson, 214.
22. Jack Harvey, 209.
23. Devlin DeFrancesco, 206.
24. Kyle Kirkwood, 183.
25. Dalton Kellett, 133.
26. Tony Kanaan, 78.
27. Ed Carpenter, 75.
28. Santino Ferrucci, 71.
29. Tatiana Calderon, 58.
30. JR Hildebrand, 53.
31. Juan Pablo Montoya, 44.
32. Simona de Silvestro, 34.
33. Marco Andretti, 17.
34. Sage Karam, 14.
35. Stefan Wilson, 10.
