Through April 17
1. Josef Newgarden, 118.
2. Scott McLaughlin, 113.
3. Alex Palou, 103.
4. Will Power, 102.
5. Scott Dixon, 83.
6. Romain Grosjean, 75.
7. Rinus VeeKay, 67.
8. Marcus Ericsson, 66.
9. Pato O'Ward, 63.
10. Graham Rahal, 60.
11. Colton Herta, 59.
12. Simon Pagenaud, 50.
13. Helio Castroneves, 46.
14. Jimmie Johnson, 45.
15. Takuma Sato, 44.
16. Felix Rosenqvist, 42.
16. Christian Lundgaard, 42.
18. Alexander Rossi, 40.
19. Conor Daly, 39.
20. Kyle Kirkwood, 38.
21. David Malukas, 34.
22. Callum Ilott, 32.
22. Jack Harvey, 32.
24. Dalton Kellett, 23.
25. Santino Ferrucci, 22.
26. Devlin DeFrancesco, 20.
26. Tatiana Calderon, 20.
28. Ed Carpenter, 18.
29. JR Hildebrand, 17.
