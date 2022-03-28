Through March 27
1. Scott McLaughlin, 97.
2. Will Power, 69.
3. Alex Palou, 67.
4. Josef Newgarden, 65.
5. Marcus Ericsson, 58.
6. Scott Dixon, 55.
7. Rinus Veekay, 50.
7. Colton Herta, 50.
9. Simon Pagenaud, 39.
10. Romain Grosjean, 35.
10. Jimmie Johnson, 35.
12. Graham Rahal, 34.
13. Pato O'Ward, 33.
14. Takuma Sato, 31.
15. Christian Lundgaard, 30.
16. Callum Ilott, 26.
17. David Malukas, 25.
18. Helio Castroneves, 24.
19. Felix Rosenqvist, 23.
20. Santino Ferrucci, 22.
21. Conor Daly, 21.
22. Ed Carpenter, 18.
22. Kyle Kirkwood, 18.
22. Dalton Kellett, 18.
25. JR Hildebrand, 17.
25. Jack Harvey, 17.
27. Alexander Rossi, 16.
28. Devlin DeFrancesco, 14.
29. Tatiana Calderon, 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.