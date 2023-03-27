Through March 26
1. Marcus Ericsson, 51.
2. Pato O'Ward, 41.
3. Scott Dixon, 36.
4. Alexander Rossi, 32.
5. Callum Ilott, 30.
6. Graham Rahal, 28.
7. Will Power, 26.
8. Alex Palou, 24.
9. Christian Lundgaard, 22.
10. David Malukas, 21.
11. Scott McLaughlin, 20.
12. Marcus Armstrong, 19.
13. Agustin Canapino, 18.
14. Conor Daly, 16.
15. Kyle Kirkwood, 15.
16. Romain Grosjean, 14.
16. Sting Ray Robb, 14.
18. Josef Newgarden, 13.
19. Felix Rosenqvist, 11.
20. Colton Herta, 10.
21. Rinus VeeKay, 9.
22. Jack Harvey, 8.
23. Helio Castroneves, 7.
24. Santino Ferrucci, 6.
25. Devlin DeFrancesco, 5.
25. Benjamin Pedersen, 5.
25. Simon Pagenaud, 5.
