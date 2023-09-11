March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)

April 30 — Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Alex Palou)

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)

July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250 (Josef Newgarden)

July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250 (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (Kyle Kirkwood)

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix (Scott Dixon)

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (Scott Dixon)

Sept. 3 — Grand Prix of Portland (Alex Palou)

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (Scott Dixon)

