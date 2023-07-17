March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)

April 30 — Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Alex Palou)

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)

July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you