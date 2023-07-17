March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)
April 30 — Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (Alex Palou)
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)
July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
