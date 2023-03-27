March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375, Fort Worth, Texas.

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

April 30 — Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you