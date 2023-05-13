Saturday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Andrey Rublev (6), Russia, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina (30), Ukraine, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Caroline Garcia (5), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (7), Australia, def. Federico Arnaboldi and Gianmarco Ferrari, Italy, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

