At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €5,415,410

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Qualification

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 7-6.

Tallon Griekspoor (10), Netherlands, def. Marcos Giron (7), United States, 7-6, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Women's Singles

Qualification

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (3), Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic (9), Germany, 7-5, 6-0.

Lauren Davis (13), United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (6), Romania, 5-1, ret.

Marta Kostyuk (8), Ukraine, def. Cristina Bucsa (15), Spain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

