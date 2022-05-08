Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €5,415,410
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Qualification
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-4, 7-6.
Tallon Griekspoor (10), Netherlands, def. Marcos Giron (7), United States, 7-6, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).
Women's Singles
Qualification
Aliaksandra Sasnovich (3), Belarus, def. Andrea Petkovic (9), Germany, 7-5, 6-0.
Lauren Davis (13), United States, def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse (6), Romania, 5-1, ret.
Marta Kostyuk (8), Ukraine, def. Cristina Bucsa (15), Spain, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.