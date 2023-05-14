Sunday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 64

Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (21), Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-5, 7-5.

Francisco Cerundolo (24), Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-7 (0), 6-2, 6-2.

Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, 7-5, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-8.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Camilla Rosatello and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you