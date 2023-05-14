Sunday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Sunday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Marco Cecchinato, Italy, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (21), Spain, 6-2, 6-2.
Men's Singles
Round of 32
Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-5, 7-5.
Francisco Cerundolo (24), Argentina, def. Gregoire Barrere, France, 6-7 (0), 6-2, 6-2.
Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Maria Sakkari (9), Greece, 7-5, 6-3.
Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (5), Croatia, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 10-8.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Storm Hunter, Australia, and Elise Mertens (4), Belgium, def. Camilla Rosatello and Angelica Moratelli, Italy, 6-1, 7-6 (6).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.