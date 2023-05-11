Thursday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,705,780

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Round of 128

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-3.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.

Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-0.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Karolina Pliskova (13), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu (31), Romania, 6-4, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you