ROME (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 128
Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-2, 6-3.
Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.
Daniel Altmaier, Germany, def. Giulio Zeppieri, Italy, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-0.
Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-1, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Round of 64
Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Karolina Pliskova (13), Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Veronika Kudermetova (11), Russia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.
Wang Xiyu, China, def. Irina-Camelia Begu (31), Romania, 6-4, 7-5.
Coco Gauff (6), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-0, 6-1.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
