Tuesday
At Foro Italico
Rome
Purse: €7,705,780
Surface: Red clay
ROME (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 16
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Cameron Norrie (13), Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Holger Rune (7), Denmark, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.
Men's Doubles
Round of 16
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, walkover.
Robin Haase and Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, Germany, walkover.
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (2), Latvia, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.
Women's Doubles
Quarterfinals
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.
