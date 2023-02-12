FGFTReb
IONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Joseph373-74-73-101310
Shema291-33-40-2436
Clayton3812-232-20-34030
JeanLouis270-40-01-2130
Jenkins345-110-00-14311
Ibine Ayo222-40-01-4016
Brookshire103-40-00-1009
Weiss20-20-00-0000
Sunday10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-589-135-23141372

Percentages: FG .448, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Clayton 4-8, Brookshire 3-4, Ibine Ayo 2-2, Shema 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Weiss 0-1, JeanLouis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (JeanLouis 2, Ibine Ayo, Joseph, Shema).

Turnovers: 8 (Jenkins 5, Clayton 3).

Steals: 9 (Jenkins 3, Joseph 2, Brookshire, Clayton, Ibine Ayo, Shema).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NIAGARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Iorio262-60-04-7016
Bayless150-50-01-5000
Kasperzyk181-50-00-1033
Mitchell361-30-22-3142
Thomasson3810-194-71-66224
Gray283-90-01-3147
Erving232-40-00-3115
Obioha164-50-12-6118
Totals20023-564-1011-34101655

Percentages: FG .411, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Iorio 2-3, Erving 1-2, Kasperzyk 1-2, Gray 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Thomasson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Kasperzyk 8, Erving 2, Gray 2, Thomasson 2, Bayless, Obioha).

Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2, Thomasson 2, Kasperzyk).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iona462672
Niagara292655

A_1,102 (2,400).

