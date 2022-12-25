FGFTReb
IONAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ibine Ayo161-50-00-1002
Joseph329-132-42-130420
Shema264-61-41-4309
Clayton296-134-40-22418
Jenkins354-120-03-98111
Brookshire220-00-00-0000
Jefferson222-40-02-3134
Slazinski225-100-00-01512
Davis160-00-00-0100
Weiss20-00-00-0000
Totals20031-637-128-32161776

Percentages: FG .492, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Jenkins 3-6, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 2-6, Ibine Ayo 0-2, Jefferson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Joseph 3, Clayton 2, Jefferson 2, Ibine Ayo, Slazinski).

Steals: 6 (Jenkins 3, Clayton 2, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
PEPPERDINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis346-1710-123-80323
Porter182-41-22-7045
Basham174-50-11-3238
Mallette301-91-20-3314
Mitchell332-70-20-4705
Pitre275-61-23-60111
Moore231-40-00-2102
Zidek183-100-00-1028
Totals20024-6213-219-34131466

Percentages: FG .387, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Zidek 2-6, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 1-6, Moore 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 11 (Lewis 3, Basham 2, Mitchell 2, Zidek 2, Mallette, Moore).

Steals: 3 (Lewis, Mallette, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iona354176
Pepperdine254166

A_3,897 (10,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

