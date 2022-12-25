IONA (9-4)
Ibine Ayo 1-5 0-0 2, Joseph 9-13 2-4 20, Shema 4-6 1-4 9, Clayton 6-13 4-4 18, Jenkins 4-12 0-0 11, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0, Jefferson 2-4 0-0 4, Slazinski 5-10 0-0 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 7-12 76.
PEPPERDINE (7-7)
Lewis 6-17 10-12 23, Porter 2-4 1-2 5, Basham 4-5 0-1 8, Mallette 1-9 1-2 4, Mitchell 2-7 0-2 5, Pitre 5-6 1-2 11, Moore 1-4 0-0 2, Zidek 3-10 0-0 8. Totals 24-62 13-21 66.
Halftime_Iona 35-25. 3-Point Goals_Iona 7-21 (Jenkins 3-6, Slazinski 2-5, Clayton 2-6, Ibine Ayo 0-2, Jefferson 0-2), Pepperdine 5-24 (Zidek 2-6, Mitchell 1-4, Lewis 1-5, Mallette 1-6, Moore 0-3). Fouled Out_Slazinski. Rebounds_Iona 32 (Joseph 13), Pepperdine 34 (Lewis 8). Assists_Iona 16 (Jenkins 8), Pepperdine 13 (Mitchell 7). Total Fouls_Iona 17, Pepperdine 14. A_3,897 (10,300).
