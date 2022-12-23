IONA (8-4)
Ibine Ayo 3-4 0-0 7, Joseph 8-14 10-14 26, Shema 4-9 2-2 11, Clayton 1-4 3-3 5, Jenkins 6-13 5-6 19, Davis 3-7 0-0 6, Slazinski 3-5 2-2 9, Jefferson 0-0 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-2 0-0 0, Weiss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 22-27 83.
SEATTLE (8-4)
Chatfield 4-5 0-0 10, Udenyi 2-9 0-2 4, Schumacher 3-9 11-15 17, Tyson 6-21 12-15 27, Grigsby 1-5 1-5 4, Levis 1-4 4-4 6, Rajkovic 0-2 4-4 4, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 17-58 32-45 72.
Halftime_29-29. 3-Point Goals_Iona 5-20 (Jenkins 2-5, Ibine Ayo 1-1, Slazinski 1-3, Shema 1-5, Davis 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Weiss 0-1, Clayton 0-3), Seattle 6-24 (Tyson 3-12, Chatfield 2-3, Grigsby 1-3, Rajkovic 0-1, Schumacher 0-1, Levis 0-2, Williamson 0-2). Fouled Out_Ibine Ayo, Clayton, Chatfield. Rebounds_Iona 39 (Slazinski 8), Seattle 30 (Udenyi, Williamson 5). Assists_Iona 16 (Jenkins 8), Seattle 11 (Schumacher 3). Total Fouls_Iona 31, Seattle 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.