Ibine Ayo213-40-02-6157
Joseph348-1410-140-70426
Shema244-92-20-71211
Clayton141-43-31-3255
Jenkins306-135-62-38319
Davis263-70-00-3136
Slazinski223-52-21-8219
Jefferson120-00-01-2040
Brookshire100-20-00-0110
Weiss70-10-00-0030
Totals20028-5922-277-39163183

Percentages: FG .475, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jenkins 2-5, Ibine Ayo 1-1, Slazinski 1-3, Shema 1-5, Davis 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Weiss 0-1, Clayton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Shema 4, Jenkins 2, Joseph 2, Slazinski).

Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 3, Joseph 3, Ibine Ayo 2, Slazinski 2, Brookshire, Clayton, Jefferson, Weiss).

Steals: 7 (Ibine Ayo 2, Joseph 2, Slazinski 2, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chatfield234-50-00-41510
Udenyi292-90-22-5134
Schumacher283-911-152-33317
Tyson366-2112-150-41127
Grigsby211-51-50-4204
Levis291-44-41-2236
Rajkovic200-24-42-3024
Williamson140-30-03-5130
Totals20017-5832-4510-30112072

Percentages: FG .293, FT .711.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Tyson 3-12, Chatfield 2-3, Grigsby 1-3, Rajkovic 0-1, Schumacher 0-1, Levis 0-2, Williamson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Grigsby, Williamson).

Turnovers: 11 (Grigsby 2, Levis 2, Schumacher 2, Udenyi 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield).

Steals: 5 (Chatfield, Levis, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Udenyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iona295483
Seattle294372

