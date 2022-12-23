|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IONA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ibine Ayo
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|5
|7
|Joseph
|34
|8-14
|10-14
|0-7
|0
|4
|26
|Shema
|24
|4-9
|2-2
|0-7
|1
|2
|11
|Clayton
|14
|1-4
|3-3
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|Jenkins
|30
|6-13
|5-6
|2-3
|8
|3
|19
|Davis
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|Slazinski
|22
|3-5
|2-2
|1-8
|2
|1
|9
|Jefferson
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Brookshire
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Weiss
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-59
|22-27
|7-39
|16
|31
|83
Percentages: FG .475, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Jenkins 2-5, Ibine Ayo 1-1, Slazinski 1-3, Shema 1-5, Davis 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Weiss 0-1, Clayton 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Shema 4, Jenkins 2, Joseph 2, Slazinski).
Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 3, Joseph 3, Ibine Ayo 2, Slazinski 2, Brookshire, Clayton, Jefferson, Weiss).
Steals: 7 (Ibine Ayo 2, Joseph 2, Slazinski 2, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|5
|10
|Udenyi
|29
|2-9
|0-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|4
|Schumacher
|28
|3-9
|11-15
|2-3
|3
|3
|17
|Tyson
|36
|6-21
|12-15
|0-4
|1
|1
|27
|Grigsby
|21
|1-5
|1-5
|0-4
|2
|0
|4
|Levis
|29
|1-4
|4-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|6
|Rajkovic
|20
|0-2
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Williamson
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-58
|32-45
|10-30
|11
|20
|72
Percentages: FG .293, FT .711.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Tyson 3-12, Chatfield 2-3, Grigsby 1-3, Rajkovic 0-1, Schumacher 0-1, Levis 0-2, Williamson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Grigsby, Williamson).
Turnovers: 11 (Grigsby 2, Levis 2, Schumacher 2, Udenyi 2, Williamson 2, Chatfield).
Steals: 5 (Chatfield, Levis, Rajkovic, Schumacher, Udenyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iona
|29
|54
|—
|83
|Seattle
|29
|43
|—
|72
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.