|Iowa
|0
|21
|0
|0
|—
|21
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
Second Quarter
IOWA_Lachey 15 pass from Labas (Stevens kick), 12:08.
IOWA_Nwankpa 52 interception return (Stevens kick), 11:57.
IOWA_DeJean 14 interception return (Stevens kick), 1:36.
|IOWA
|UK
|First downs
|10
|10
|Total Net Yards
|206
|185
|Rushes-yards
|24-67
|32-68
|Passing
|139
|117
|Punt Returns
|3-42
|3-25
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-66
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-24-0
|22-37-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|4-27
|Punts
|8-48.25
|10-40.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|3-35
|Time of Possession
|25:43
|34:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Iowa, Patterson 4-23, K.Johnson 9-17, Labas 4-11, LaPorta 2-6, Ragaini 1-5, L.Williams 3-3, Vines 1-2. Kentucky, McClain 10-40, D.Wade 16-29, L.Wright 1-6, T.Robinson 1-5, Key 1-(minus 2), Brown 2-(minus 4), (Team) 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_Iowa, Labas 14-24-0-139. Kentucky, D.Wade 16-30-2-98, Hogan 6-7-0-19.
RECEIVING_Iowa, LaPorta 5-56, Lachey 3-36, Vines 2-23, Ragaini 2-21, L.Williams 1-2, Patterson 1-1. Kentucky, Key 6-47, T.Robinson 5-27, Brown 5-24, McClain 3-7, L.Wright 2-6, Jo.Dingle 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
