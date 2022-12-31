Iowa0210021
Kentucky00000

Second Quarter

IOWA_Lachey 15 pass from Labas (Stevens kick), 12:08.

IOWA_Nwankpa 52 interception return (Stevens kick), 11:57.

IOWA_DeJean 14 interception return (Stevens kick), 1:36.

IOWAUK
First downs1010
Total Net Yards206185
Rushes-yards24-6732-68
Passing139117
Punt Returns3-423-25
Kickoff Returns0-01-16
Interceptions Ret.2-660-0
Comp-Att-Int14-24-022-37-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-64-27
Punts8-48.2510-40.9
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards2-103-35
Time of Possession25:4334:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Iowa, Patterson 4-23, K.Johnson 9-17, Labas 4-11, LaPorta 2-6, Ragaini 1-5, L.Williams 3-3, Vines 1-2. Kentucky, McClain 10-40, D.Wade 16-29, L.Wright 1-6, T.Robinson 1-5, Key 1-(minus 2), Brown 2-(minus 4), (Team) 1-(minus 6).

PASSING_Iowa, Labas 14-24-0-139. Kentucky, D.Wade 16-30-2-98, Hogan 6-7-0-19.

RECEIVING_Iowa, LaPorta 5-56, Lachey 3-36, Vines 2-23, Ragaini 2-21, L.Williams 1-2, Patterson 1-1. Kentucky, Key 6-47, T.Robinson 5-27, Brown 5-24, McClain 3-7, L.Wright 2-6, Jo.Dingle 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

