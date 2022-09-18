Nevada00000
Iowa1433727

First Quarter

IOWA_Ka.Johnson 40 run (Stevens kick), 4:36.

IOWA_Bruce 21 pass from Petras (Stevens kick), :23.

Second Quarter

IOWA_FG Stevens 43, 9:42.

Third Quarter

IOWA_FG Stevens 33, 2:40.

Fourth Quarter

IOWA_Ka.Johnson 55 run (Stevens kick), 8:22.

A_69,250.

NEVIOWA
First downs1015
Total Net Yards151337
Rushes-yards36-6935-162
Passing82175
Punt Returns2-63-41
Kickoff Returns1-321-19
Interceptions Ret.0-01-0
Comp-Att-Int14-28-114-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-163-23
Punts10-44.67-46.714
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards3-355-25
Time of Possession30:0329:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Nevada, Lee 9-33, Taua 17-31, Kommer 2-11, Patton 2-4, Cox 1-2, Illingworth 5-(minus 12). Iowa, Ka.Johnson 7-103, G.Williams 16-57, Patterson 6-20, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Petras 5-(minus 16).

PASSING_Nevada, Illingworth 14-28-1-82. Iowa, Petras 14-26-0-175.

RECEIVING_Nevada, Campbell 3-21, Bell 3-19, Munro 2-16, Curtis 2-12, Taua 2-8, Lee 1-4, Casteel 1-2. Iowa, Bruce 3-50, G.Williams 3-34, Ragaini 2-56, LaPorta 2-13, Ke.Johnson 2-11, Ka.Johnson 1-7, Brecht 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nevada, Talton 57.

