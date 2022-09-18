|Nevada
|Iowa
|14
|3
|3
|7
|—
|27
First Quarter
IOWA_Ka.Johnson 40 run (Stevens kick), 4:36.
IOWA_Bruce 21 pass from Petras (Stevens kick), :23.
Second Quarter
IOWA_FG Stevens 43, 9:42.
Third Quarter
IOWA_FG Stevens 33, 2:40.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA_Ka.Johnson 55 run (Stevens kick), 8:22.
A_69,250.
|NEV
|IOWA
|First downs
|10
|15
|Total Net Yards
|151
|337
|Rushes-yards
|36-69
|35-162
|Passing
|82
|175
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|3-41
|Kickoff Returns
|1-32
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-28-1
|14-26-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|3-23
|Punts
|10-44.6
|7-46.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|30:03
|29:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Nevada, Lee 9-33, Taua 17-31, Kommer 2-11, Patton 2-4, Cox 1-2, Illingworth 5-(minus 12). Iowa, Ka.Johnson 7-103, G.Williams 16-57, Patterson 6-20, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Petras 5-(minus 16).
PASSING_Nevada, Illingworth 14-28-1-82. Iowa, Petras 14-26-0-175.
RECEIVING_Nevada, Campbell 3-21, Bell 3-19, Munro 2-16, Curtis 2-12, Taua 2-8, Lee 1-4, Casteel 1-2. Iowa, Bruce 3-50, G.Williams 3-34, Ragaini 2-56, LaPorta 2-13, Ke.Johnson 2-11, Ka.Johnson 1-7, Brecht 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Nevada, Talton 57.
