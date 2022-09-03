S. Dakota St.03003
Iowa30227

First Quarter

IOWA_FG Blom 46, 1:04.

Second Quarter

SDST_FG Dustman 44, :10.

Third Quarter

IOWA_safety, 4:03.

Fourth Quarter

IOWA_safety, 3:58.

SDSTIOWA
First downs610
Total Net Yards127166
Rushes-yards31-4036-57
Passing87109
Punt Returns2-85-17
Kickoff Returns2-312-41
Interceptions Ret.1-170-0
Comp-Att-Int10-26-011-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-162-17
Punts11-41.54510-47.9
Fumbles-Lost1-02-1
Penalties-Yards12-672-15
Time of Possession30:2529:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_S. Dakota St., Davis 18-50, Am.Johnson 2-3, Voss 1-1, Gronowski 10-(minus 14). Iowa, L.Williams 24-72, Bruce 1-11, Pottebaum 1-3, Ka.Johnson 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Petras 5-(minus 25).

PASSING_S. Dakota St., Gronowski 10-26-0-87. Iowa, Petras 11-25-1-109.

RECEIVING_S. Dakota St., Davis 5-32, Jax.Janke 2-24, Wolf 1-18, Kraft 1-7, Heins 1-6. Iowa, Bruce 5-68, L.Williams 2-23, LaPorta 2-9, Lachey 1-6, Pottebaum 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa, Blom 40.

