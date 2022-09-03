|S. Dakota St.
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
|Iowa
|3
|0
|2
|2
|—
|7
First Quarter
IOWA_FG Blom 46, 1:04.
Second Quarter
SDST_FG Dustman 44, :10.
Third Quarter
IOWA_safety, 4:03.
Fourth Quarter
IOWA_safety, 3:58.
|SDST
|IOWA
|First downs
|6
|10
|Total Net Yards
|127
|166
|Rushes-yards
|31-40
|36-57
|Passing
|87
|109
|Punt Returns
|2-8
|5-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-31
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-17
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-26-0
|11-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-16
|2-17
|Punts
|11-41.545
|10-47.9
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-67
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|30:25
|29:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_S. Dakota St., Davis 18-50, Am.Johnson 2-3, Voss 1-1, Gronowski 10-(minus 14). Iowa, L.Williams 24-72, Bruce 1-11, Pottebaum 1-3, Ka.Johnson 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 4), Petras 5-(minus 25).
PASSING_S. Dakota St., Gronowski 10-26-0-87. Iowa, Petras 11-25-1-109.
RECEIVING_S. Dakota St., Davis 5-32, Jax.Janke 2-24, Wolf 1-18, Kraft 1-7, Heins 1-6. Iowa, Bruce 5-68, L.Williams 2-23, LaPorta 2-9, Lachey 1-6, Pottebaum 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa, Blom 40.
