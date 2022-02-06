|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|28
|1-12
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|2
|Curry
|25
|3-8
|2-4
|3-8
|3
|2
|8
|Loewe
|33
|7-9
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|19
|Stephens
|36
|4-11
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|0
|9
|Willis
|37
|6-13
|1-1
|1-8
|3
|1
|16
|Thompson
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Sutherlin
|12
|1-5
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Daniels
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ogele
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thiam
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-61
|6-9
|8-35
|9
|9
|59
Percentages: FG .361, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Loewe 4-5, Willis 3-6, Sutherlin 1-1, Stephens 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Battle 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Curry 2, Sutherlin, Willis).
Turnovers: 9 (Stephens 3, Battle 2, Curry, Daniels, Loewe, Sutherlin).
Steals: 4 (Loewe 2, Stephens, Sutherlin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|29
|8-14
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|0
|18
|Ke.Murray
|39
|9-18
|4-7
|2-15
|3
|1
|24
|Rebraca
|25
|2-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Bohannon
|36
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Perkins
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Ulis
|21
|4-9
|0-2
|1-5
|2
|1
|9
|Kr.Murray
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|3
|Sandfort
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Toussaint
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|4-9
|8-36
|12
|10
|71
Percentages: FG .446, FT .444.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (P.McCaffery 2-3, Ke.Murray 2-4, Bohannon 2-7, Kr.Murray 1-2, Ulis 1-2, Sandfort 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Toussaint 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Ke.Murray 2, Kr.Murray 2, P.McCaffery, Sandfort).
Turnovers: 5 (Perkins 3, Ke.Murray, Ulis).
Steals: 7 (Toussaint 2, Ulis 2, Bohannon, Ke.Murray, Rebraca).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Minnesota
|38
|21
|—
|59
|Iowa
|34
|37
|—
|71
A_14,558 (15,500).