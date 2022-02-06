FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle281-120-01-5042
Curry253-82-43-8328
Loewe337-91-21-42019
Stephens364-110-00-5109
Willis376-131-11-83116
Thompson140-10-00-2000
Sutherlin121-52-20-0025
Daniels90-20-02-2000
Ogele30-00-00-1000
Thiam30-00-00-0000
Totals20022-616-98-359959

Percentages: FG .361, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Loewe 4-5, Willis 3-6, Sutherlin 1-1, Stephens 1-4, Thompson 0-1, Battle 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Curry 2, Sutherlin, Willis).

Turnovers: 9 (Stephens 3, Battle 2, Curry, Daniels, Loewe, Sutherlin).

Steals: 4 (Loewe 2, Stephens, Sutherlin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery298-140-03-70018
Ke.Murray399-184-72-153124
Rebraca252-30-01-2114
Bohannon362-70-00-2126
Perkins191-40-00-0102
Ulis214-90-21-5219
Kr.Murray151-50-01-2233
Sandfort102-40-00-3115
Toussaint60-10-00-0110
Totals20029-654-98-36121071

Percentages: FG .446, FT .444.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (P.McCaffery 2-3, Ke.Murray 2-4, Bohannon 2-7, Kr.Murray 1-2, Ulis 1-2, Sandfort 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Toussaint 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Ke.Murray 2, Kr.Murray 2, P.McCaffery, Sandfort).

Turnovers: 5 (Perkins 3, Ke.Murray, Ulis).

Steals: 7 (Toussaint 2, Ulis 2, Bohannon, Ke.Murray, Rebraca).

Technical Fouls: None.

Minnesota382159
Iowa343771

A_14,558 (15,500).

