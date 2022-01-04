|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Scott
|36
|5-10
|0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|11
|Wahab
|26
|5-6
|2-5
|4-7
|1
|3
|12
|Ayala
|36
|5-11
|4-7
|0-6
|3
|2
|19
|Hart
|30
|3-10
|4-4
|3-8
|1
|3
|11
|Russell
|37
|7-15
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|4
|16
|Green
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Reese
|12
|2-5
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|4
|4
|Martinez
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-61
|10-17
|12-36
|11
|20
|75
Percentages: FG .459, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ayala 5-9, Russell 2-6, Hart 1-4, Scott 1-4, Green 0-1, Reese 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayala).
Turnovers: 9 (Russell 3, Wahab 3, Scott 2, Martinez).
Steals: 6 (Reese 2, Hart, Martinez, Scott, Wahab).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|21
|2-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|5
|Ke.Murray
|38
|14-21
|2-3
|4-8
|1
|1
|35
|Rebraca
|29
|6-8
|1-3
|2-8
|1
|3
|13
|Bohannon
|27
|1-5
|5-6
|0-1
|1
|2
|8
|Toussaint
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|9
|2
|9
|C.McCaffery
|18
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|3
|1
|Ulis
|14
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Perkins
|13
|2-6
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|6
|Kr.Murray
|9
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Sandfort
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-61
|12-19
|10-32
|17
|15
|80
Percentages: FG .492, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ke.Murray 5-6, P.McCaffery 1-2, Toussaint 1-2, Bohannon 1-4, C.McCaffery 0-1, Rebraca 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Perkins 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ke.Murray 3, Kr.Murray).
Turnovers: 7 (Toussaint 3, C.McCaffery, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Perkins).
Steals: 6 (Toussaint 3, C.McCaffery, Ke.Murray, Perkins).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Maryland
|40
|35
|—
|75
|Iowa
|36
|44
|—
|80
A_10,327 (15,500).