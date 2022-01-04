FGFTReb
MARYLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Scott365-100-12-31311
Wahab265-62-54-71312
Ayala365-114-70-63219
Hart303-104-43-81311
Russell377-150-00-44416
Green141-20-00-1012
Reese122-50-03-5044
Martinez60-20-00-2100
Totals20028-6110-1712-36112075

Percentages: FG .459, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ayala 5-9, Russell 2-6, Hart 1-4, Scott 1-4, Green 0-1, Reese 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayala).

Turnovers: 9 (Russell 3, Wahab 3, Scott 2, Martinez).

Steals: 6 (Reese 2, Hart, Martinez, Scott, Wahab).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery212-80-02-5005
Ke.Murray3814-212-34-81135
Rebraca296-81-32-81313
Bohannon271-55-60-1128
Toussaint254-80-01-4929
C.McCaffery180-11-20-1131
Ulis141-20-11-2102
Perkins132-62-20-2236
Kr.Murray90-21-20-1111
Sandfort10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-6112-1910-32171580

Percentages: FG .492, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Ke.Murray 5-6, P.McCaffery 1-2, Toussaint 1-2, Bohannon 1-4, C.McCaffery 0-1, Rebraca 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Perkins 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ke.Murray 3, Kr.Murray).

Turnovers: 7 (Toussaint 3, C.McCaffery, Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Perkins).

Steals: 6 (Toussaint 3, C.McCaffery, Ke.Murray, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Maryland403575
Iowa364480

A_10,327 (15,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you