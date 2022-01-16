|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|32
|4-11
|2-4
|0-3
|1
|0
|12
|Ke.Murray
|36
|11-17
|2-3
|4-10
|0
|2
|25
|Rebraca
|32
|6-11
|0-0
|6-12
|1
|2
|12
|Bohannon
|30
|3-11
|4-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|12
|Toussaint
|26
|4-8
|0-1
|0-2
|7
|1
|8
|Perkins
|13
|2-3
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Ulis
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|0
|Kr.Murray
|11
|2-4
|1-3
|1-2
|1
|2
|5
|Sandfort
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|33-68
|10-16
|13-37
|18
|14
|81
Percentages: FG .485, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (P.McCaffery 2-5, Bohannon 2-8, Ke.Murray 1-3, Rebraca 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Toussaint 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Ke.Murray 2, Rebraca 2, Kr.Murray).
Turnovers: 8 (Toussaint 3, Bohannon, Kr.Murray, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Rebraca).
Steals: 10 (Bohannon 3, Rebraca 3, Ke.Murray 2, P.McCaffery, Toussaint).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MINNESOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battle
|39
|7-14
|2-4
|0-8
|2
|2
|20
|Daniels
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|3
|4
|Loewe
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|5
|4
|Stephens
|40
|9-15
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|22
|Willis
|37
|4-8
|3-5
|0-6
|4
|3
|11
|Ramberg
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson
|11
|3-3
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|2
|8
|Thiam
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-55
|9-14
|4-25
|12
|18
|71
Percentages: FG .509, FT .643.
3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Battle 4-7, Stephens 2-5, Loewe 0-1, Willis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniels 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 3, Willis 3, Battle 2, Loewe 2, Stephens 2, Ramberg).
Steals: 5 (Willis 2, Daniels, Ramberg, Stephens).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Iowa
|43
|38
|—
|81
|Minnesota
|27
|44
|—
|71
A_10,925 (14,625).