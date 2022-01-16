FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery324-112-40-31012
Ke.Murray3611-172-34-100225
Rebraca326-110-06-121212
Bohannon303-114-41-32212
Toussaint264-80-10-2718
Perkins132-31-10-2115
Ulis120-10-01-2320
Kr.Murray112-41-31-2125
Sandfort81-20-00-1222
Totals20033-6810-1613-37181481

Percentages: FG .485, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (P.McCaffery 2-5, Bohannon 2-8, Ke.Murray 1-3, Rebraca 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Toussaint 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ke.Murray 2, Rebraca 2, Kr.Murray).

Turnovers: 8 (Toussaint 3, Bohannon, Kr.Murray, P.McCaffery, Perkins, Rebraca).

Steals: 10 (Bohannon 3, Rebraca 3, Ke.Murray 2, P.McCaffery, Toussaint).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MINNESOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battle397-142-40-82220
Daniels282-40-01-5334
Loewe302-80-00-0054
Stephens409-152-20-21122
Willis374-83-50-64311
Ramberg110-10-01-2110
Thompson113-32-32-2028
Thiam41-20-00-0112
Totals20028-559-144-25121871

Percentages: FG .509, FT .643.

3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Battle 4-7, Stephens 2-5, Loewe 0-1, Willis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Daniels 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 3, Willis 3, Battle 2, Loewe 2, Stephens 2, Ramberg).

Steals: 5 (Willis 2, Daniels, Ramberg, Stephens).

Technical Fouls: None.

Iowa433881
Minnesota274471

A_10,925 (14,625).

A_10,925 (14,625).

