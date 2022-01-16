North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low around 20F. E winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

