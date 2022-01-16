IOWA (13-4)
P.McCaffery 4-11 2-4 12, Ke.Murray 11-17 2-3 25, Rebraca 6-11 0-0 12, Bohannon 3-11 4-4 12, Toussaint 4-8 0-1 8, Perkins 2-3 1-1 5, Ulis 0-1 0-0 0, Kr.Murray 2-4 1-3 5, Sandfort 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-68 10-16 81.
MINNESOTA (10-5)
Battle 7-14 2-4 20, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, Loewe 2-8 0-0 4, Stephens 9-15 2-2 22, Willis 4-8 3-5 11, Ramberg 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 3-3 2-3 8, Thiam 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 9-14 71.
Halftime_Iowa 43-27. 3-Point Goals_Iowa 5-22 (P.McCaffery 2-5, Bohannon 2-8, Ke.Murray 1-3, Rebraca 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Kr.Murray 0-2, Toussaint 0-2), Minnesota 6-16 (Battle 4-7, Stephens 2-5, Loewe 0-1, Willis 0-3). Fouled Out_Loewe. Rebounds_Iowa 37 (Rebraca 12), Minnesota 25 (Battle 8). Assists_Iowa 18 (Toussaint 7), Minnesota 12 (Willis 4). Total Fouls_Iowa 14, Minnesota 18. A_10,925 (14,625).