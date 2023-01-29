FGFTReb
RUTGERSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mag315-72-31-70212
Omoruyi266-93-42-81315
McConnell252-72-21-4346
Mulcahy395-120-03-413311
Spencer284-102-30-53210
Hyatt246-120-00-20416
Reiber123-41-22-3148
Simpson111-30-01-3212
Woolfolk41-10-00-0022
Totals20033-6510-1410-36232582

Percentages: FG .508, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Hyatt 4-7, Mulcahy 1-2, Reiber 1-2, McConnell 0-1, Spencer 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Omoruyi 3, Hyatt, Mulcahy).

Turnovers: 18 (Mulcahy 4, Omoruyi 4, McConnell 3, Reiber 2, Spencer 2, Hyatt, Mag, Woolfolk).

Steals: 6 (Spencer 3, Mulcahy 2, Mag).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Murray368-167-92-61224
Rebraca191-35-62-6157
Perkins342-96-72-72111
Ulis295-94-50-11116
C.McCaffery363-83-31-36211
Sandfort221-64-43-8027
P.McCaffery133-50-01-2209
Dix113-40-00-0118
Totals20026-6029-3411-33141493

Percentages: FG .433, FT .853.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (P.McCaffery 3-3, Dix 2-3, Ulis 2-4, C.McCaffery 2-6, Perkins 1-1, Sandfort 1-3, Murray 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Murray 3, Dix, P.McCaffery, Rebraca).

Turnovers: 12 (Rebraca 3, Murray 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Dix, Sandfort, Ulis).

Steals: 7 (Murray 2, Ulis 2, C.McCaffery, P.McCaffery, Perkins).

Technical Fouls: Rebraca, 5:19 first.

Rutgers344882
Iowa454893

A_13,907 (15,500).

