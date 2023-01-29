RUTGERS (14-7)
Mag 5-7 2-3 12, Omoruyi 6-9 3-4 15, McConnell 2-7 2-2 6, Mulcahy 5-12 0-0 11, Spencer 4-10 2-3 10, Hyatt 6-12 0-0 16, Reiber 3-4 1-2 8, Simpson 1-3 0-0 2, Woolfolk 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-65 10-14 82.
IOWA (13-8)
Murray 8-16 7-9 24, Rebraca 1-3 5-6 7, Perkins 2-9 6-7 11, Ulis 5-9 4-5 16, C.McCaffery 3-8 3-3 11, Sandfort 1-6 4-4 7, P.McCaffery 3-5 0-0 9, Dix 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 26-60 29-34 93.
Halftime_Iowa 45-34. 3-Point Goals_Rutgers 6-15 (Hyatt 4-7, Mulcahy 1-2, Reiber 1-2, McConnell 0-1, Spencer 0-3), Iowa 12-24 (P.McCaffery 3-3, Dix 2-3, Ulis 2-4, C.McCaffery 2-6, Perkins 1-1, Sandfort 1-3, Murray 1-4). Fouled Out_Rebraca. Rebounds_Rutgers 36 (Omoruyi 8), Iowa 33 (Sandfort 8). Assists_Rutgers 23 (Mulcahy 13), Iowa 14 (C.McCaffery 6). Total Fouls_Rutgers 25, Iowa 14. A_13,907 (15,500).
