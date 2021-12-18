|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bean
|29
|7-9
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|17
|Horvath
|31
|6-11
|3-6
|0-6
|2
|1
|18
|Eytle-Rock
|25
|0-4
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|4
|Jones
|23
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|5
|4
|5
|Miller
|29
|3-5
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|8
|Ashworth
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|6
|Shulga
|13
|1-2
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|7
|Dorius
|9
|1-2
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hamoda
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Thelissen
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zapala
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|25-51
|17-24
|2-23
|18
|19
|75
Percentages: FG .490, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Horvath 3-5, Ashworth 2-6, Bean 1-2, Shulga 1-2, Miller 1-3, Hamoda 0-1, Thelissen 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Zapala).
Turnovers: 14 (Horvath 3, Miller 3, Ashworth 2, Bean 2, Eytle-Rock 2, Jones 2).
Steals: 4 (Bean 2, Jones, Shulga).
Technical Fouls: Shulga, 8:27 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|P.McCaffery
|21
|5-9
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|12
|Ke.Murray
|29
|13-17
|7-8
|3-7
|1
|1
|35
|Rebraca
|21
|3-5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|7
|Bohannon
|21
|4-7
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|11
|Toussaint
|18
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|4
|Ulis
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|0
|4
|Kr.Murray
|19
|6-8
|2-4
|2-4
|2
|3
|17
|Perkins
|19
|0-5
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|2
|C.McCaffery
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Sandfort
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|0
|Ash
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mulvey
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Ogundele
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|35-64
|16-21
|9-34
|21
|20
|94
Percentages: FG .547, FT .762.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Kr.Murray 3-4, Bohannon 2-5, Ke.Murray 2-5, P.McCaffery 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Ash 0-2, Perkins 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Perkins, Rebraca).
Turnovers: 9 (Toussaint 3, Ulis 2, Bohannon, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca).
Steals: 11 (Ke.Murray 2, Kr.Murray 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis 2, Bohannon).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah St.
|43
|32
|—
|75
|Iowa
|51
|43
|—
|94
A_3,250 (3,250).