FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bean297-92-20-24417
Horvath316-113-60-62118
Eytle-Rock250-44-40-1224
Jones232-61-20-1545
Miller293-51-20-3128
Ashworth262-70-00-1436
Shulga131-24-40-2017
Dorius91-22-21-4024
Hamoda82-30-00-0004
Thelissen50-10-00-0000
Zapala21-10-21-3002
Totals20025-5117-242-23181975

Percentages: FG .490, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Horvath 3-5, Ashworth 2-6, Bean 1-2, Shulga 1-2, Miller 1-3, Hamoda 0-1, Thelissen 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Zapala).

Turnovers: 14 (Horvath 3, Miller 3, Ashworth 2, Bean 2, Eytle-Rock 2, Jones 2).

Steals: 4 (Bean 2, Jones, Shulga).

Technical Fouls: Shulga, 8:27 second.

FGFTReb
IOWAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
P.McCaffery215-91-20-63112
Ke.Murray2913-177-83-71135
Rebraca213-51-21-4037
Bohannon214-71-10-12311
Toussaint182-20-01-1224
Ulis201-42-21-4404
Kr.Murray196-82-42-42317
Perkins190-52-20-3422
C.McCaffery170-10-00-1210
Sandfort80-30-01-3140
Ash30-20-00-0000
Mulvey20-00-00-0000
Ogundele21-10-00-0002
Totals20035-6416-219-34212094

Percentages: FG .547, FT .762.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Kr.Murray 3-4, Bohannon 2-5, Ke.Murray 2-5, P.McCaffery 1-3, C.McCaffery 0-1, Sandfort 0-1, Ulis 0-1, Ash 0-2, Perkins 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ke.Murray, Kr.Murray, Perkins, Rebraca).

Turnovers: 9 (Toussaint 3, Ulis 2, Bohannon, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Rebraca).

Steals: 11 (Ke.Murray 2, Kr.Murray 2, P.McCaffery 2, Perkins 2, Ulis 2, Bohannon).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah St.433275
Iowa514394

A_3,250 (3,250).

