FGFTReb
IOWA (30-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Warnock316-102-40-51417
Czinano262-25-61-5059
Clark3911-1911-130-1012241
Marshall385-121-10-21114
Martin372-50-01-3526
Stuelke202-32-42-2136
Davis30-20-00-0010
Affolter31-12-21-1014
O'Grady30-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-5000
Totals20029-5423-306-33201997

Percentages: FG 53.704, FT .767.

3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Clark 8-14, Warnock 3-7, Marshall 3-9, Martin 2-4, Davis 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Martin 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Clark 9, Warnock 2, Czinano 2, Marshall 1, Martin 1, Stuelke 1, Davis 1)

Steals: 11 (Marshall 4, Clark 3, Martin 2, Warnock 1, Stuelke 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
LOUISVILLE (26-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cochran307-116-63-141320
Harris60-20-00-0020
Carr364-90-01-32411
Robinson375-130-02-65510
Van Lith408-198-100-23227
Dixon90-00-00-0030
Williams10-00-00-0000
Jones124-80-00-0108
Konno61-20-01-1003
Mobley10-00-00-0000
Russell221-61-21-5254
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20030-7015-189-32142483

Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carr 3-6, Van Lith 3-9, Konno 1-2, Russell 1-4, Cochran 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Van Lith 5, Cochran 3, Russell 2, Harris 1, Carr 1, Robinson 1, Jones 1)

Steals: 9 (Carr 2, Robinson 2, Jones 2, Cochran 1, Williams 1, Russell 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Louisville2122162483
Iowa2523301997

A_11,700

Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Brian Hall, InFini Robinson

