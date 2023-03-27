|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA (30-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Warnock
|31
|6-10
|2-4
|0-5
|1
|4
|17
|Czinano
|26
|2-2
|5-6
|1-5
|0
|5
|9
|Clark
|39
|11-19
|11-13
|0-10
|12
|2
|41
|Marshall
|38
|5-12
|1-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|14
|Martin
|37
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|5
|2
|6
|Stuelke
|20
|2-3
|2-4
|2-2
|1
|3
|6
|Davis
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Affolter
|3
|1-1
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|4
|O'Grady
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|23-30
|6-33
|20
|19
|97
Percentages: FG 53.704, FT .767.
3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Clark 8-14, Warnock 3-7, Marshall 3-9, Martin 2-4, Davis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Martin 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Clark 9, Warnock 2, Czinano 2, Marshall 1, Martin 1, Stuelke 1, Davis 1)
Steals: 11 (Marshall 4, Clark 3, Martin 2, Warnock 1, Stuelke 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOUISVILLE (26-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cochran
|30
|7-11
|6-6
|3-14
|1
|3
|20
|Harris
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Carr
|36
|4-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|11
|Robinson
|37
|5-13
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|5
|10
|Van Lith
|40
|8-19
|8-10
|0-2
|3
|2
|27
|Dixon
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|12
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|8
|Konno
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Mobley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Russell
|22
|1-6
|1-2
|1-5
|2
|5
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-70
|15-18
|9-32
|14
|24
|83
Percentages: FG 42.857, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Carr 3-6, Van Lith 3-9, Konno 1-2, Russell 1-4, Cochran 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Van Lith 5, Cochran 3, Russell 2, Harris 1, Carr 1, Robinson 1, Jones 1)
Steals: 9 (Carr 2, Robinson 2, Jones 2, Cochran 1, Williams 1, Russell 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Louisville
|21
|22
|16
|24
|—
|83
|Iowa
|25
|23
|30
|19
|—
|97
A_11,700
Officials_Kevin Pethtel, Brian Hall, InFini Robinson
