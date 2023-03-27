LOUISVILLE (26-12)
Cochran 7-11 6-6 20, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Carr 4-9 0-0 11, Robinson 5-13 0-0 10, Van Lith 8-19 8-10 27, Dixon 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Konno 1-2 0-0 3, Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 1-6 1-2 4, Totals 30-70 15-18 83
IOWA (30-6)
Warnock 6-10 2-4 17, Czinano 2-2 5-6 9, Clark 11-19 11-13 41, Marshall 5-12 1-1 14, Martin 2-5 0-0 6, Stuelke 2-3 2-4 6, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Affolter 1-1 2-2 4, O'Grady 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-54 23-30 97
|Louisville
|21
|22
|16
|24
|—
|83
|Iowa
|25
|23
|30
|19
|—
|97
3-Point Goals_Louisville 8-22 (Cochran 0-1, Carr 3-6, Van Lith 3-9, Konno 1-2, Russell 1-4), Iowa 16-35 (Warnock 3-7, Clark 8-14, Marshall 3-9, Martin 2-4, Davis 0-1). Assists_Louisville 14 (Robinson 5), Iowa 20 (Clark 12). Fouled Out_Louisville Robinson, Russell, Iowa Czinano. Rebounds_Louisville 32 (Cochran 14), Iowa 33 (Clark 10). Total Fouls_Louisville 24, Iowa 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_11,700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.