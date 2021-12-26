How the Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll fared in their weekly games:
|Class 4A
|1. Ames (5-1) did not play.
|2. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (6-0) did not play.
|3. Pleasant Valley (7-0) beat Davenport Central 52-33.
|4. Waukee Northwest (6-1) beat Ankeny Centennial 80-58.
|5. Sioux City, East (7-1) did not play.
|6. Johnston (7-1) beat Dallas Center-Grimes 78-76.
|7. Iowa City, West (6-0) beat Linn-Mar 77-57.
|(tie) Cedar Falls (4-1) beat Dubuque Senior 80-61.
|9. Valley, West Des Moines(5-2) did not play.
|10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (6-1) beat Dubuque Hempstead 66-61.
|¤
|Class 3A
|1. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-1) lost to Johnston 78-76.
|2. Harlan (7-0) beat Clarinda 65-44.
|3. Estherville Lincoln Central (7-1) did not play.
|4. Ballard (8-1) beat Gilbert 66-46, beat Smithville 68-62, beat Parkview 57-56.
|5. Washington (6-1) lost to Fort Madison 56-46.
|6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (4-2) lost to Cedar Rapids Washington 54-50.
|7. Clear Creek-Amana (6-1) lost to Williamsburg 68-64.
|8. Clear Lake (6-1) lost to Williamsburg 68-64.
|9. Fort Madison (7-0) beat Washington 56-46.
|10. Pella (5-2)beat Knoxville 81-30.
|¤
|Class 2A
|1. Van Meter (7-0) did not play.
|2. Denver (8-1) did not play.
|3. Central Lyon (7-0) beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 87-52.
|4. Western Christian, Hull (6-1) beat Okoboji 76-61.
|5. Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1) beat South Hardin 92-66.
|6. Monticello (8-0) beat Durant 69-42.
|7. Des Moines Christian (5-2) did not play.
|(tie) Boyden-Hull (6-1) beat Okoboji 76-61.
|9. Camanche (7-0) beat West Branch 40-38.
|(tie) Clarion-Goldfield (7-0) beat Algona 62-30.
|¤
|Class 1A
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8-1) lost to Edgewood-Colesburg 52-47.
|2. Grand View Christian (9-0) did not play.
|3. Easton Valley (8-0) beat Prince of Peace 75-33.
|4. St. Mary's, Remsen (7-0) beat Gehlen Catholic 82-64.
|5. Martensdale-St. Marys (6-0) did not play.
|6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (6-0) did not play.
|7. Lake Mills (8-0) beat North Union 68-38.
|8. North Mahaska, New Sharon (8-1) beat English Valleys 75-39.
|9. Newman Catholic, Mason City (7-0)
|10. New London (6-0) beat Central Lee 86-19.
|¤
|¤
|———