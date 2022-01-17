The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ames (7)7-11091
2. Pleasant Valley (4)10-01032
3. Waukee Northwes10-1954
4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids9-1757
5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln8-2578
6. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy8-2499
7. Cedar Falls (1)7-24110
8. Ankeny8-228NR
(tie) Johnston9-2286
10. Sioux City, East8-2275

Others receiving votes: Iowa City, West 15. Valley, West Des Moines 10. Waterloo, West 9. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6. Des Moines, Lincoln 6. Southeast Polk 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Fort Madison (4)10-01092
2. Harlan (6)10-01071
3. Humboldt (1)11-0835
4. Washington10-1823
5. Pella10-2666
6. Dallas Center-Grimes7-2614
7. Clear Creek-Amana9-1418
8. Spencer9-2329
9. Decorah10-119NR
10. Central Clinton, De Witt9-113NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 10. Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Dubuque Wahlert 9. Denison-Schleswig 8. Estherville Lincoln Central 6. Marion 3. Le Mars 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Central Lyon (6)11-01001
2. Van Meter (3)11-0992
3. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)10-1813
4. Monticello (1)12-072T4
5. Western Christian, Hull8-1597
6. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1)12-0589
7. Boyden-Hull10-1568
8. Camanche11-1366
9. South Central Calhoun10-127T4
10. Williamsburg11-21110

Others receiving votes: Denver 10. Osage 9. Roland-Story, Story City 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Central Decatur, Leon 7. Jesup 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Clarion-Goldfield 4. Pella Christian 2. AC-GC 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (9)13-01101
2. St. Mary's, Remsen12-0952
3. North Linn, Troy Mills11-1783
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca(2)11-0735
5. Lake Mills (1)11-0714
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck13-0666
7. Martensdale-St. Marys10-1439
(tie) New London9-0438
9. Easton Valley10-21710
10. Newman Catholic, Mason City10-1157

Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 14. Danville 9. Dunkerton 9. Janesville 7. WACO, Wayland 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Lynnville-Sully 1.

———

