The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ames (7)
|7-1
|109
|1
|2. Pleasant Valley (4)
|10-0
|103
|2
|3. Waukee Northwes
|10-1
|95
|4
|4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|9-1
|75
|7
|5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|8-2
|57
|8
|6. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|8-2
|49
|9
|7. Cedar Falls (1)
|7-2
|41
|10
|8. Ankeny
|8-2
|28
|NR
|(tie) Johnston
|9-2
|28
|6
|10. Sioux City, East
|8-2
|27
|5
Others receiving votes: Iowa City, West 15. Valley, West Des Moines 10. Waterloo, West 9. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6. Des Moines, Lincoln 6. Southeast Polk 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fort Madison (4)
|10-0
|109
|2
|2. Harlan (6)
|10-0
|107
|1
|3. Humboldt (1)
|11-0
|83
|5
|4. Washington
|10-1
|82
|3
|5. Pella
|10-2
|66
|6
|6. Dallas Center-Grimes
|7-2
|61
|4
|7. Clear Creek-Amana (1)
|9-1
|51
|8
|8. Spencer
|9-2
|32
|9
|9. Decorah
|10-1
|19
|NR
|10. Central Clinton, De Witt
|9-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Dubuque Wahlert 9. Denison-Schleswig 8. Estherville Lincoln Central 6. Marion 3. Le Mars 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Central Lyon (6)
|11-0
|100
|1
|2. Van Meter (3)
|11-0
|99
|2
|3. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)
|10-1
|81
|3
|4. Monticello (1)
|12-0
|72
|T4
|5. Western Christian, Hull
|8-1
|59
|7
|6. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1)
|12-0
|58
|9
|7. Boyden-Hull
|10-1
|56
|8
|8. Camanche
|11-1
|36
|6
|9. South Central Calhoun
|10-1
|27
|T4
|10. Williamsburg
|11-2
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Denver 10. Osage 9. Roland-Story, Story City 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Central Decatur, Leon 7. Jesup 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Clarion-Goldfield 4. Pella Christian 2. AC-GC 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (9)
|13-0
|110
|1
|2. St. Mary's, Remsen
|12-0
|95
|2
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills
|11-1
|78
|3
|4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|(2)
|11-0
|73
|5
|5. Lake Mills (1)
|11-0
|71
|4
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|13-0
|66
|6
|7. Martensdale-St. Marys
|10-1
|43
|9
|(tie) New London
|9-0
|43
|8
|9. Easton Valley
|10-2
|17
|10
|10. Newman Catholic, Mason City
|10-1
|15
|7
Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 14. Danville 9. Dunkerton 9. Janesville 7. WACO, Wayland 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Lynnville-Sully 1.
