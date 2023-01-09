The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Waukee Northwes (7)10-0701
2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy8-0612
3. Waukee9-1496
4. Indianola9-0464
5. Sioux City, East10-0445
6. Dubuque, Senior9-0393
7. Ankeny Centennial7-2277
8. Waterloo, West8-112NR
9. Valley, West Des Moines6-31010
10. Marshalltown7-27NR
(tie) North Scott, Eldridge7-37NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 5. Pleasant Valley 3. Iowa City, West 3. Norwalk 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids(6)9-0641
2. Bondurant Farrar9-0613
3. Clear Lake (1)7-0544
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City7-1446
5. Webster City7-04310
(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley7-143NR
7. Humboldt5-1138
8. North Polk, Alleman7-2122
9. Assumption, Davenport6-311NR
10. Nevada8-110NR
(tie) Newton5-210NR

Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 6. Winterset 4. Williamsburg 4. Marion 3. Glenwood 2. Sioux Center 2. Ballard 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (4)9-0661
2. Roland-Story, Story City (1)8-0533
3. Central Lyon (2)7-0472
4. MFL-Mar-Mac10-0365
5. West Burlington9-0354
6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids8-0319
7. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll10-128NR
8. Western Christian, Hull7-124NR
9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca10-016NR
10. Central Decatur, Leon10-0128

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9. South Hardin 7. Lake Mills 7. South Central Calhoun 6. Monticello 6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5. Wilton 3. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)10-0651
2. Grand View Christian (2)9-0552
3. WACO, Wayland10-0416
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1)9-0383
5. Dunkerton10-0327
6. St. Mary's, Remsen6-0298
7. Lynnville-Sully12-0255
8. Bellevue9-1194
9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue11-017NR
10. West Harrison, Mondamin8-110NR

Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9. Bedford 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Keota 4. East Mills 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you