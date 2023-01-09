The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Waukee Northwes (7)
|10-0
|70
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|8-0
|61
|2
|3. Waukee
|9-1
|49
|6
|4. Indianola
|9-0
|46
|4
|5. Sioux City, East
|10-0
|44
|5
|6. Dubuque, Senior
|9-0
|39
|3
|7. Ankeny Centennial
|7-2
|27
|7
|8. Waterloo, West
|8-1
|12
|NR
|9. Valley, West Des Moines
|6-3
|10
|10
|10. Marshalltown
|7-2
|7
|NR
|(tie) North Scott, Eldridge
|7-3
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 5. Pleasant Valley 3. Iowa City, West 3. Norwalk 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids
|(6)
|9-0
|64
|1
|2. Bondurant Farrar
|9-0
|61
|3
|3. Clear Lake (1)
|7-0
|54
|4
|4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City
|7-1
|44
|6
|5. Webster City
|7-0
|43
|10
|(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley
|7-1
|43
|NR
|7. Humboldt
|5-1
|13
|8
|8. North Polk, Alleman
|7-2
|12
|2
|9. Assumption, Davenport
|6-3
|11
|NR
|10. Nevada
|8-1
|10
|NR
|(tie) Newton
|5-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maquoketa 6. Winterset 4. Williamsburg 4. Marion 3. Glenwood 2. Sioux Center 2. Ballard 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Dubuque Wahlert 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Aplington-Parkersburg (4)
|9-0
|66
|1
|2. Roland-Story, Story City (1)
|8-0
|53
|3
|3. Central Lyon (2)
|7-0
|47
|2
|4. MFL-Mar-Mac
|10-0
|36
|5
|5. West Burlington
|9-0
|35
|4
|6. Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids
|8-0
|31
|9
|7. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll
|10-1
|28
|NR
|8. Western Christian, Hull
|7-1
|24
|NR
|9. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|10-0
|16
|NR
|10. Central Decatur, Leon
|10-0
|12
|8
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 10. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 9. South Hardin 7. Lake Mills 7. South Central Calhoun 6. Monticello 6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 5. Wilton 3. West Lyon, Inwood 2. Pella Christian 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)
|10-0
|65
|1
|2. Grand View Christian (2)
|9-0
|55
|2
|3. WACO, Wayland
|10-0
|41
|6
|4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1)
|9-0
|38
|3
|5. Dunkerton
|10-0
|32
|7
|6. St. Mary's, Remsen
|6-0
|29
|8
|7. Lynnville-Sully
|12-0
|25
|5
|8. Bellevue
|9-1
|19
|4
|9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue
|11-0
|17
|NR
|10. West Harrison, Mondamin
|8-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 9. Bedford 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Keota 4. East Mills 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 2. North Mahaska, New Sharon 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.
