The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ames (10)
|12-1
|116
|1
|2. Pleasant Valley (1)
|15-0
|108
|2
|3. Cedar Falls (1)
|11-2
|76
|6
|4. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|12-4
|66
|5
|5. Waukee Northwes
|12-3
|57
|3
|6. Ankeny
|12-2
|55
|T8
|7. Iowa City, West
|11-2
|41
|T10
|8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|10-2
|33
|4
|9. Valley, West Des Moines
|12-3
|29
|NR
|10. Ankeny Centennial
|16-4
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20. Sioux City, East 18. Johnston 10. Waterloo, West 9. Davenport, North 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fort Madison (10)
|18-0
|112
|1
|2. Decorah (1)
|15-1
|101
|5
|3. Humboldt
|14-1
|87
|6
|4. Washington
|14-2
|69
|2
|5. Harlan
|12-2
|63
|3
|6. Spencer
|12-3
|53
|9
|7. Marion
|14-3
|50
|10
|8. Dallas Center-Grimes
|11-4
|33
|4
|9. Ballard
|13-4
|13
|NR
|10. Central Clinton, De Witt
|11-4
|12
|7
|(tie) Dubuque Wahlert
|9-4
|12
|7
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Clear Lake 9. Hampton-Dumont 8. Pella 8. Denison-Schleswig 7. Winterset 5. Clear Creek-Amana 4. North Polk, Alleman 3. Clarke, Osceola 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Boyden-Hull (2)
|16-1
|93
|2
|2. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1)
|17-0
|89
|3
|3. Western Christian, Hull
|(3)
|15-1
|83
|5
|4. Monticello (5)
|16-1
|80
|1
|5. Central Lyon
|15-1
|63
|7
|6. Van Meter
|14-1
|61
|6
|7. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)
|13-2
|48
|4
|8. Williamsburg
|15-2
|31
|8
|9. Des Moines Christian
|15-2
|24
|T10
|10. Central Decatur, Leon
|14-1
|16
|T10
Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 15. Denver 9. Camanche 8. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Jesup 7. Roland-Story, Story City 7. Union, La Porte City 6. Central Springs 5. Forest City 4. South Central Calhoun 2. AC/GC 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (9)
|21-0
|105
|1
|2. St. Mary's, Remsen
|16-0
|85
|2
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills
|16-2
|80
|3
|4. Lake Mills
|17-0
|72
|6
|5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|(1)
|17-0
|70
|4
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|16-1
|36
|5
|7. Martensdale-St. Marys
|15-1
|33
|T7
|8. Easton Valley
|15-2
|27
|T7
|9. Newman Catholic, Mason City
|15-1
|23
|9
|10. Dunkerton (1)
|17-2
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Newell-Fonda 16. New London 10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 8. Janesville 7. Winfield-Mount Union 4. WACO, Wayland 3. Moravia 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 2.
|———
|¤
|———