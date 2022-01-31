The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ames (10)12-11161
2. Pleasant Valley (1)15-01082
3. Cedar Falls (1)11-2766
4. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy12-4665
5. Waukee Northwes12-3573
6. Ankeny12-255T8
7. Iowa City, West11-241T10
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln10-2334
9. Valley, West Des Moines12-329NR
10. Ankeny Centennial16-421NR

Others receiving votes: Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20. Sioux City, East 18. Johnston 10. Waterloo, West 9. Davenport, North 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Fort Madison (10)18-01121
2. Decorah (1)15-11015
3. Humboldt14-1876
4. Washington14-2692
5. Harlan12-2633
6. Spencer12-3539
7. Marion14-35010
8. Dallas Center-Grimes11-4334
9. Ballard13-413NR
10. Central Clinton, De Witt11-4127
(tie) Dubuque Wahlert9-4127

Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Clear Lake 9. Hampton-Dumont 8. Pella 8. Denison-Schleswig 7. Winterset 5. Clear Creek-Amana 4. North Polk, Alleman 3. Clarke, Osceola 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Boyden-Hull (2)16-1932
2. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1)17-0893
3. Western Christian, Hull(3)15-1835
4. Monticello (5)16-1801
5. Central Lyon15-1637
6. Van Meter14-1616
7. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)13-2484
8. Williamsburg15-2318
9. Des Moines Christian15-224T10
10. Central Decatur, Leon14-116T10

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 15. Denver 9. Camanche 8. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Jesup 7. Roland-Story, Story City 7. Union, La Porte City 6. Central Springs 5. Forest City 4. South Central Calhoun 2. AC/GC 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (9)21-01051
2. St. Mary's, Remsen16-0852
3. North Linn, Troy Mills16-2803
4. Lake Mills17-0726
5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca(1)17-0704
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck16-1365
7. Martensdale-St. Marys15-133T7
8. Easton Valley15-227T7
9. Newman Catholic, Mason City15-1239
10. Dunkerton (1)17-221NR

Others receiving votes: Newell-Fonda 16. New London 10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 8. Janesville 7. Winfield-Mount Union 4. WACO, Wayland 3. Moravia 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 2.

