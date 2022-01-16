The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
1. Ames (7-1) did not play.
2. Pleasant Valley (10-0) beat Muscatine 60-22.
3. Iowa City, West (7-2) lost to Dubuque Hempstead 71-54, lost to Cedar Falls 71-57.
4. Waukee Northwest (10-1) beat Marshalltown 85-7.
5. Sioux City, East (8-2) lost to Council Bluffs Lincoln 64-56, beat LeMars 83-82.
6. Johnston (9-2) lost to Southeast Polk 64-63.
7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids (9-1) beat Linn Marr 55-49.
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (8-2) beat Sioux City East 65-56, beat Bishop Heelan 84-44.
9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (8-2) beat Waterloo East 89-68, beat Western Dubuque 79-58.
10. Cedar Falls (7-2) beat Cedar Rapids Washington 56-51, beat Iowa City West 71-57.
|Class 3A
1. Harlan (10-0) beat Glenwood 54-52.
2. Fort Madison (10-0) beat Holy Trinity Catholic 78-40.
3. Washington (10-1) beat Burlington Notre Dame 61-44.
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2) beat Norwalk 70-64.
5. Humboldt (11-0) beat Clear Lake 77-67, beat South Central Calhoun 81-73, beat Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77-60.
6. Pella (10-2) beat PCM 82-49, beat Grinnell 92-45, beat Pella Christian 59-52.
7. Denison-Schleswig (9-2) lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60-54.
8. Clear Creek-Amana (9-1) beat Vinton-Shellsburg 60-30.
9. Spencer (9-2) beat Algona 85-60.
10. Ballard (9-4) lost to Winterset 69-55, beat ADM 57-52.
|Class 2A
1. Central Lyon (11-0) beat Adrian-Ellsworth 98-58.
2. Van Meter (11-0) beat Interstate 35 89-29.
3. Aplington-Parkersburg (10-1) beat East Marshall 98-35.
4. Monticello (12-0) beat Camanche 667-64.
(tie) South Central Calhoun (10-1) lost to Humboldt 81-73.
6. Camanche (11-1) lost to Monticello 67-64, beat
7. Western Christian, Hull (8-1) beat Wilton 68-53.
8. Boyden-Hull (10-1) beat Unity Christian 66-44, beat George-Little Rock 74-44.
9. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (12-0) beat Williamsburg 76-71, beat Durant 81-55.
10. Williamsburg (11-2) lost to Mid-Prairie 76-71, beat West Delaware 54-52, beat South Tama 57-18.
|Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (13-0) beat Des Moines East 93-71.
2. St. Mary's, Remsen (12-0) beat Gehlen Catholic 58-42.
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (11-1) beat Central City 103-43.
4. Lake Mills (11-0) beat West Hancock 61-43.
5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (11-0) beat Audubon 73-38, beat Riverside 60-43, beat Underwood 58-30.
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (13-0) beat Sumner-Fredericksburg 73-49, beat Columbus Catholic 82-52, beat Grundy Center 65-42.
7. Newman Catholic, Mason City (10-1) lost to Osage 79-65.
8. New London (9-0) did not play.
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (10-0) beat Collins-Maxwell 80-64, beat Wayne 69-23.
10. Easton Valley (10-2) beat Edgewood-Colesburg 50-42, beat Midland 42-33, beat Freeport Aquin 58-40.
