The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11)
|7-0
|119
|1
|2. Southeast Polk
|6-1
|101
|3
|3. West Des Moines Valley
|6-1
|97
|4
|4. Urbandale
|6-1
|74
|6
|5. Ankeny
|5-2
|64
|5
|6. Marion Linn-Mar
|6-1
|55
|8
|7. Iowa City High (1)
|6-1
|48
|2
|8. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|5-2
|28
|7
|9. Pleasant Valley
|5-2
|27
|NR
|10. West Des Moines Dowling
|4-3
|23
|9
Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Falls 18. 12, Dubuque Senior 5. 13, Ames 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eldridge North Scott (12)
|7-0
|120
|1
|2. Bondurant Farrar
|7-0
|102
|2
|3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|6-1
|93
|3
|4. Norwalk
|6-1
|71
|T4
|5. Waverly-Shell Rock
|6-1
|68
|T4
|6. Indianola
|6-1
|67
|T7
|7. Winterset
|6-1
|56
|T7
|8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|5-2
|37
|9
|9. Decorah
|5-2
|12
|NR
|10. Webster City
|5-2
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 8. Newton 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Iowa CIty Liberty 3. Spencer 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (11)
|7-0
|118
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1)
|7-0
|108
|2
|3. Solon
|7-0
|85
|3
|4. Humboldt
|7-0
|80
|4
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|6-1
|73
|5
|6. Independence
|7-0
|68
|6
|7. Nevada
|7-0
|55
|7
|8. Van Horne Benton
|6-1
|31
|NR
|9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|5-2
|20
|8
|10. Algona
|5-2
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 6. Grinnell 4. Carroll 1. Davenport Assumption 1. DeWitt Central 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (10)
|7-0
|118
|1
|2. O-A BCIG (1)
|6-1
|103
|2
|3. Waukon
|6-1
|92
|3
|4. State Center West Marshall (1)
|6-1
|82
|4
|5. Greene County
|6-1
|70
|5
|6. Spirit Lake
|5-2
|55
|7
|7. West Union North Fayette
|6-1
|39
|9
|(tie) Inwood West Lyon
|5-2
|39
|10
|9. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|4-3
|19
|6
|10. Central Lyon-GLR
|4-3
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Clear Lake 8. Osceola Clarke 8. Monticello 2. Pocahontas Area 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (10)
|7-0
|118
|1
|2. Underwood
|7-0
|100
|2
|3. Iowa City Regina
|7-0
|88
|3
|4. Sigourney-Keota (1)
|7-0
|84
|4
|5. Dike-New Hartford (1)
|7-0
|76
|5
|6. Dyersville Beckman
|7-0
|64
|6
|7. AC GC
|7-0
|50
|8
|8. Pella Christian
|6-1
|37
|9
|9. Hawarden West Sioux
|6-1
|21
|10
|10. Denver
|6-1
|11
|7
Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Waterloo Columbus 3. South Central Calhoun 2.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (9)
|7-0
|116
|1
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (3)
|7-0
|107
|2
|3. North Butler
|7-0
|85
|5
|4. Logan-Magnolia
|6-1
|72
|7
|5. Grundy Center
|6-1
|70
|6
|6. Lisbon
|6-1
|57
|8
|7. Moville Woodbury Central
|6-1
|42
|3
|8. Belle Plaine
|6-1
|29
|9
|9. Winthrop East Buchanan
|6-1
|25
|10
|10. Southwest Valley
|6-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Traer North Tama 17. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Oakland Riverside 3. Wapello 3. Neola Tri-Center 2. Hartley HMS 2.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (5)
|7-0
|111
|1
|2. Montezuma (5)
|8-0
|106
|2
|3. Easton Valley (1)
|7-0
|96
|3
|4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)
|7-0
|82
|4
|5. Wayland WACO
|8-0
|64
|T7
|6. Audubon
|6-1
|53
|5
|7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|7-0
|49
|9
|8. Lenox
|7-0
|36
|T7
|9. Lansing Kee
|7-0
|26
|10
|10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|7-0
|12
|6
Others receiving votes: Janesville 7. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 7. Newell-Fonda 6. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1. Baxter 1.