The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11)7-01191
2. Southeast Polk6-11013
3. West Des Moines Valley6-1974
4. Urbandale6-1746
5. Ankeny5-2645
6. Marion Linn-Mar6-1558
7. Iowa City High (1)6-1482
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie5-2287
9. Pleasant Valley5-227NR
10. West Des Moines Dowling4-3239

Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Falls 18. 12, Dubuque Senior 5. 13, Ames 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (12)7-01201
2. Bondurant Farrar7-01022
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier6-1933
4. Norwalk6-171T4
5. Waverly-Shell Rock6-168T4
6. Indianola6-167T7
7. Winterset6-156T7
8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central5-2379
9. Decorah5-212NR
10. Webster City5-211NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 8. Newton 5. Clear Creek-Amana 5. Iowa CIty Liberty 3. Spencer 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (11)7-01181
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1)7-01082
3. Solon7-0853
4. Humboldt7-0804
5. Manchester West Delaware6-1735
6. Independence7-0686
7. Nevada7-0557
8. Van Horne Benton6-131NR
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton5-2208
10. Algona5-2910

Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 6. Grinnell 4. Carroll 1. Davenport Assumption 1. DeWitt Central 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (10)7-01181
2. O-A BCIG (1)6-11032
3. Waukon6-1923
4. State Center West Marshall (1)6-1824
5. Greene County6-1705
6. Spirit Lake5-2557
7. West Union North Fayette6-1399
(tie) Inwood West Lyon5-23910
9. Estherville-Lincoln Central4-3196
10. Central Lyon-GLR4-315NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Clear Lake 8. Osceola Clarke 8. Monticello 2. Pocahontas Area 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (10)7-01181
2. Underwood7-01002
3. Iowa City Regina7-0883
4. Sigourney-Keota (1)7-0844
5. Dike-New Hartford (1)7-0765
6. Dyersville Beckman7-0646
7. AC GC7-0508
8. Pella Christian6-1379
9. Hawarden West Sioux6-12110
10. Denver6-1117

Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 6. Waterloo Columbus 3. South Central Calhoun 2.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (9)7-01161
2. Troy Mills North Linn (3)7-01072
3. North Butler7-0855
4. Logan-Magnolia6-1727
5. Grundy Center6-1706
6. Lisbon6-1578
7. Moville Woodbury Central6-1423
8. Belle Plaine6-1299
9. Winthrop East Buchanan6-12510
10. Southwest Valley6-121NR

Others receiving votes: Traer North Tama 17. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 9. Oakland Riverside 3. Wapello 3. Neola Tri-Center 2. Hartley HMS 2.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (5)7-01111
2. Montezuma (5)8-01062
3. Easton Valley (1)7-0963
4. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)7-0824
5. Wayland WACO8-064T7
6. Audubon6-1535
7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley7-0499
8. Lenox7-036T7
9. Lansing Kee7-02610
10. Gladbrook-Reinbeck7-0126

Others receiving votes: Janesville 7. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 7. Newell-Fonda 6. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1. Baxter 1.

