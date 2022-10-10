The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pleasant Valley (7)
|7-0
|95
|1
|2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)
|6-1
|90
|2
|3. Southeast Polk
|6-1
|74
|4
|4. Ankeny
|6-1
|72
|3
|5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|6-1
|57
|8
|6. Cedar Falls
|5-2
|39
|9
|7. Urbandale
|5-2
|29
|NR
|8. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|5-2
|22
|5
|9. Waukee Northwest
|4-3
|16
|NR
|10. West Des Moines Valley
|4-3
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ames 12. Davenport West 12. Ankeny Centennial 6. Sioux City East 5. Iowa City High 3. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6)
|7-0
|95
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|7-0
|87
|2
|3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|7-0
|83
|3
|4. Iowa CIty Liberty
|6-1
|73
|4
|5. Carlisle
|6-1
|50
|6
|6. Bondurant Farrar
|6-1
|43
|8
|7. Eldridge North Scott
|5-2
|33
|10
|8. Indianola
|5-2
|23
|5
|9. Spencer
|6-1
|21
|NR
|10. Epworth Western Dubuque
|5-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Newton 11. Norwalk 9. Fort Madison 8. Webster City 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (6)
|6-1
|91
|3
|(tie) Humboldt (3)
|7-0
|91
|1
|3. Mount Vernon
|7-0
|84
|4
|4. Independence
|7-1
|61
|6
|5. Adel ADM (1)
|6-1
|60
|2
|6. Nevada
|6-1
|52
|5
|7. Solon
|5-2
|34
|7
|8. Creston
|6-1
|26
|9
|9. Alleman North Polk
|5-2
|25
|8
|10. Van Horne Benton
|4-2
|7
|10
|(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley
|5-2
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 6. Manchester West Delaware 6.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (6)
|7-0
|96
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (4)
|7-0
|92
|2
|3. Spirit Lake
|7-0
|76
|3
|(tie) State Center West Marshall
|7-0
|76
|4
|5. O-A BCIG
|6-1
|57
|5
|6. Greene County
|6-1
|31
|6
|7. Osage
|5-2
|27
|9
|8. New Hampton
|6-1
|24
|10
|(tie) Inwood West Lyon
|5-2
|24
|8
|10. Dubuque Wahlert
|6-2
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Waukon 9. Cresco Crestwood 7. Orange City Unity Christian 5. Centerville 3. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows 2. Osceola Clarke 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. West Branch (8)
|7-0
|97
|1
|2. Van Meter (2)
|6-1
|81
|2
|3. Underwood
|7-0
|78
|3
|4. Carroll Kuemper
|7-0
|70
|5
|5. Hawarden West Sioux
|6-1
|56
|4
|6. Aplington-Parkersburg
|6-1
|36
|7
|7. Mediapolis
|6-1
|27
|9
|8. Pella Christian
|6-1
|25
|10
|9. Dike-New Hartford
|5-2
|23
|6
|10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|6-1
|17
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 11. AC/GC 9. Hull Western Christian 7. Denver 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3. Waterloo Columbus 3. Jewell South Hamilton 2.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (6)
|7-0
|87
|1
|2. Grundy Center (2)
|7-0
|84
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)
|7-0
|73
|3
|4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|7-0
|70
|5
|5. Lynnville-Sully
|7-0
|64
|4
|6. Columbus Junction (1)
|7-0
|49
|6
|7. Troy Mills North Linn
|6-1
|35
|7
|8. Winthrop East Buchanan
|6-1
|34
|8
|9. Alburnett
|6-1
|19
|10
|10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|5-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 11. Mount Ayr 7. Hartley HMS 5.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary's (5)
|7-0
|95
|1
|2. Wayland WACO (4)
|8-0
|90
|2
|3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)
|7-0
|80
|3
|4. Lenox
|7-0
|59
|5
|5. West HarrisonMondamin
|7-0
|45
|7
|6. Easton Valley
|5-1
|44
|6
|7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-1
|38
|4
|8. Fremont Mills, Tabor
|6-1
|22
|10
|9. Newell-Fonda
|6-1
|21
|9
|10. Liberty Center SE Warren
|7-1
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Central City 9. Montezuma 7. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Baxter 4. Anita CAM 3. Tripoli 3.
