The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Pleasant Valley (7)7-0951
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)6-1902
3. Southeast Polk6-1744
4. Ankeny6-1723
5. Cedar Rapids Kennedy6-1578
6. Cedar Falls5-2399
7. Urbandale5-229NR
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie5-2225
9. Waukee Northwest4-316NR
10. West Des Moines Valley4-315NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 12. Davenport West 12. Ankeny Centennial 6. Sioux City East 5. Iowa City High 3. Johnston 2. Marion Linn-Mar 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (6)7-0951
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)7-0872
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)7-0833
4. Iowa CIty Liberty6-1734
5. Carlisle6-1506
6. Bondurant Farrar6-1438
7. Eldridge North Scott5-23310
8. Indianola5-2235
9. Spencer6-121NR
10. Epworth Western Dubuque5-213NR

Others receiving votes: Newton 11. Norwalk 9. Fort Madison 8. Webster City 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (6)6-1913
(tie) Humboldt (3)7-0911
3. Mount Vernon7-0844
4. Independence7-1616
5. Adel ADM (1)6-1602
6. Nevada6-1525
7. Solon5-2347
8. Creston6-1269
9. Alleman North Polk5-2258
10. Van Horne Benton4-2710
(tie) MOC-Floyd Valley5-27NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 6. Manchester West Delaware 6.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (6)7-0961
2. Central Lyon-GLR (4)7-0922
3. Spirit Lake7-0763
(tie) State Center West Marshall7-0764
5. O-A BCIG6-1575
6. Greene County6-1316
7. Osage5-2279
8. New Hampton6-12410
(tie) Inwood West Lyon5-2248
10. Dubuque Wahlert6-210NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 9. Waukon 9. Cresco Crestwood 7. Orange City Unity Christian 5. Centerville 3. Clarion-Goldfield/Dows 2. Osceola Clarke 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. West Branch (8)7-0971
2. Van Meter (2)6-1812
3. Underwood7-0783
4. Carroll Kuemper7-0705
5. Hawarden West Sioux6-1564
6. Aplington-Parkersburg6-1367
7. Mediapolis6-1279
8. Pella Christian6-12510
9. Dike-New Hartford5-2236
10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac6-117NR

Others receiving votes: Sigourney-Keota 11. AC/GC 9. Hull Western Christian 7. Denver 5. Sumner-Fredericksburg 3. Waterloo Columbus 3. Jewell South Hamilton 2.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (6)7-0871
2. Grundy Center (2)7-0842
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)7-0733
4. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca7-0705
5. Lynnville-Sully7-0644
6. Columbus Junction (1)7-0496
7. Troy Mills North Linn6-1357
8. Winthrop East Buchanan6-1348
9. Alburnett6-11910
10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley5-212NR

Others receiving votes: Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 11. Mount Ayr 7. Hartley HMS 5.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary's (5)7-0951
2. Wayland WACO (4)8-0902
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)7-0803
4. Lenox7-0595
5. West HarrisonMondamin7-0457
6. Easton Valley5-1446
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck6-1384
8. Fremont Mills, Tabor6-12210
9. Newell-Fonda6-1219
10. Liberty Center SE Warren7-120NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 9. Montezuma 7. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Baxter 4. Anita CAM 3. Tripoli 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you