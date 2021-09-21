The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5)4-01012
2. Ankeny (3)3-1946
3. Iowa City High (3)4-0874
4. Southeast Polk3-1711
5. West Des Moines Valley3-1663
6. Marion Linn-Mar4-044NR
7. Cedar Falls3-1427
8. Urbandale3-1418
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie3-122NR
10. Des Moines Roosevelt3-1105

Others receiving votes: West Des Moines Dowling 8. Dubuque Senior 5. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. Sioux City North 3. Davenport Central 2. Pleasant Valley 2. Sioux City East 1. Waukee Northwest 1. Ankeny Centennial 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (6)4-01052
2. Indianola (5)4-01041
3. Bondurant Farrar4-0736
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier3-1603
(tie) Fort Dodge4-0607
6. Waverly-Shell Rock3-1444
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central2-2365
8. Newton4-031NR
9. Winterset2-1269
10. Fort Madison3-016NR

Others receiving votes: Norwalk 15. Oskaloosa 15. Burlington 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Epworth Western Dubuque 4. 14, Spencer 4. Clear Creek-Amana 3.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (9)4-01071
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2)4-0952
3. Solon4-0803
4. Humboldt4-0744
5. Manchester West Delaware3-1675
6. Independence4-0586
7. Nevada4-0467
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton3-1388
9. Adel ADM3-112NR
(tie) Algona3-112T9

Others receiving votes: Mount Vernon 7. Davenport Assumption 3. DeWitt Central 3. Van Horne Benton 2. Huxley Ballard 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Spirit Lake (7)4-01062
2. Southeast Valley, Gowrie (4)4-01023
3. Estherville-Lincoln Central3-1784
4. O-A BCIG3-1671
5. Waukon3-1627
6. State Center West Marshall3-136T10
7. Pocahontas Area3-1305
8. Greene County3-123NR
9. Monticello3-1209
10. Orange City Unity Christian3-117NR
(tie) Osceola Clarke3-117NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 16. Inwood West Lyon 15. West Union North Fayette 12. Cherokee 3. Central Lyon-GLR 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (11)4-01101
2. Underwood4-0942
3. Iowa City Regina4-0763
4. Sigourney-Keota4-0704
5. Dike-New Hartford4-0536
6. Pella Christian4-0505
7. Dyersville Beckman4-0487
8. Denver4-0358
9. Hawarden West Sioux3-1239
10. AC1GC3-016NR

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 11. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 5. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 3. Waterloo Columbus 3. West Branch 3. Wilton 3. Mediapolis 2.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (9)4-0991
2. Troy Mills North Linn (1)4-0892
3. Moville Woodbury Central4-0813
4. Oakland Riverside (1)4-0644
5. Traer North Tama4-0595
6. Grundy Center3-1487
7. Logan-Magnolia3-1316
8. Ogden4-0308
9. North Butler4-0289
10. Lisbon2-12410

Others receiving votes: Earlham 12. Hartley HMS 9. Wapello 9. Riverside Highland 7. Mason City Newman 6. Southwest Valley 5. Winthrop East Buchanan 3. Belle Plaine 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (5)4-01011
2. Montezuma (3)5-0892
3. Audubon (1)4-0883
4. Easton Valley (1)4-0824
5. Remsen Saint Mary's (1)4-0585
(tie) Newell-Fonda4-0586
7. Janesville4-0397
8. Lenox4-0239
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck3-022NR
10. Wayland WACO4-01910

Others receiving votes: Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 10. Lansing Kee 4. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 3. North English English Valleys 3. New London 3. Algona Garrigan 2. Baxter 1.

