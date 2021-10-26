The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa final high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8)9-0891
2. Southeast Polk8-1772
3. Ankeny7-2674
4. Iowa City High (1)8-1605
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie7-24810
6. West Des Moines Valley7-2448
7. West Des Moines Dowling6-3417
8. Pleasant Valley7-2309
9. Urbandale7-2223
10. Marion Linn-Mar7-2156

Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 1. Cedar Falls 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (9)9-0901
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier8-1742
3. Indianola8-1733
4. Waverly-Shell Rock8-1574
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central7-2536
6. Bondurant Farrar8-1497
7. Winterset7-2335
8. Webster City7-229T9
9. Burlington7-213NR
10. Norwalk6-39T9
(tie) Spencer7-29T9

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 2. Decorah 2. Fort Dodge 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (7)9-0881
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2)9-0832
3. Solon9-0683
4. Humboldt9-0634
5. Manchester West Delaware8-1565
6. Van Horne Benton8-1386
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton7-2317
8. Nevada8-1298
(tie) Independence8-1299
10. Adel ADM7-21010

Others receiving votes: None.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you