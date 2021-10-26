The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa final high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8)
|9-0
|89
|1
|2. Southeast Polk
|8-1
|77
|2
|3. Ankeny
|7-2
|67
|4
|4. Iowa City High (1)
|8-1
|60
|5
|5. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|7-2
|48
|10
|6. West Des Moines Valley
|7-2
|44
|8
|7. West Des Moines Dowling
|6-3
|41
|7
|8. Pleasant Valley
|7-2
|30
|9
|9. Urbandale
|7-2
|22
|3
|10. Marion Linn-Mar
|7-2
|15
|6
Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 1. Cedar Falls 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eldridge North Scott (9)
|9-0
|90
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|8-1
|74
|2
|3. Indianola
|8-1
|73
|3
|4. Waverly-Shell Rock
|8-1
|57
|4
|5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|7-2
|53
|6
|6. Bondurant Farrar
|8-1
|49
|7
|7. Winterset
|7-2
|33
|5
|8. Webster City
|7-2
|29
|T9
|9. Burlington
|7-2
|13
|NR
|10. Norwalk
|6-3
|9
|T9
|(tie) Spencer
|7-2
|9
|T9
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 2. Decorah 2. Fort Dodge 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (7)
|9-0
|88
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (2)
|9-0
|83
|2
|3. Solon
|9-0
|68
|3
|4. Humboldt
|9-0
|63
|4
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|8-1
|56
|5
|6. Van Horne Benton
|8-1
|38
|6
|7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|7-2
|31
|7
|8. Nevada
|8-1
|29
|8
|(tie) Independence
|8-1
|29
|9
|10. Adel ADM
|7-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: None.