The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (11)
|3-0
|110
|1
|2. Pleasant Valley
|3-0
|94
|3
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|2-1
|84
|5
|4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
|3-0
|80
|6
|5. Ankeny
|2-1
|61
|2
|6. Johnston
|2-1
|38
|9
|7. Urbandale
|2-1
|34
|10
|8. Sioux City East
|3-0
|30
|NR
|9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|2-1
|28
|NR
|10. Iowa City High
|2-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 14. Marion Linn-Mar 5. West Des Moines Valley 4. Iowa City West 2. Davenport West 2.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7)
|3-0
|102
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|3-0
|96
|2
|3. Eldridge North Scott
|3-0
|79
|5
|4. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)
|3-0
|76
|3
|5. Indianola
|3-0
|75
|4
|6. Bondurant Farrar
|3-0
|59
|7
|7. Carlisle
|2-1
|23
|10
|8. Newton
|3-0
|21
|NR
|9. Iowa City Liberty
|2-1
|19
|6
|10. Norwalk
|2-1
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 15. Clear Creek-Amana 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 9. Le Mars 2.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Adel ADM (4)
|3-0
|98
|1
|1. Humboldt (2)
|3-0
|98
|2
|3. Harlan (5)
|2-1
|92
|3
|4. Mount Vernon
|3-0
|66
|5
|5. Algona
|3-0
|52
|10
|6. Alleman North Polk
|2-1
|46
|4
|7. MOC-Floyd Valley
|3-0
|43
|8
|8. DeWitt Central
|3-0
|29
|NR
|9. Hampton-Dumont
|3-0
|26
|NR
|10. Independence
|3-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Creston 16. Nevada 12. Van Horne Benton 4. Solon 3. Davenport Assumption 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (5)
|3-0
|100
|1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)
|3-0
|94
|3
|3. O-A BCIG (1)
|3-0
|89
|2
|4. State Center West Marshall
|3-0
|75
|4
|5. Spirit Lake
|3-0
|66
|5
|6. West Union North Fayette
|3-0
|47
|7
|7. New Hampton
|3-0
|33
|9
|8. Inwood West Lyon
|2-1
|27
|NR
|9. Dubuque Wahlert
|2-1
|17
|6
|10. Clarion-Goldfield1Dows
|3-0
|12
|NR
|(tie) Pocahontas Area
|3-0
|12
|NR
|(tie) Red Oak
|3-0
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Osage 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 6. Osceola Clarke 5. Cresco Crestwood 4.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (5)
|2-1
|92
|2
|2. Pella Christian (1)
|3-0
|86
|3
|3. Hawarden West Sioux (1)
|2-1
|78
|1
|4. West Branch (3)
|3-0
|77
|5
|5. Dyersville Beckman (1)
|3-0
|68
|4
|6. Underwood
|3-0
|42
|8
|(tie) Dike-New Hartford
|2-1
|42
|6
|8. Durant
|3-0
|26
|NR
|9. Aplington-Parkersburg
|3-0
|25
|9
|10. Carroll Kuemper
|3-0
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 20. Hull Western Christian 12. Wilton 8. Sumner-Fredericksburg 4. Iowa City Regina 4.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (6)
|3-0
|102
|1
|2. Grundy Center (3)
|3-0
|97
|2
|3. Moville Woodbury Central (2)
|3-0
|95
|3
|4. Lynnville-Sully
|3-0
|61
|4
|5. Mount Ayr
|3-0
|58
|5
|6. Alburnett
|3-0
|48
|6
|7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
|3-0
|36
|10
|8. Troy Mills North Linn
|2-1
|28
|7
|(tie) St. Ansgar
|2-1
|28
|8
|10. Hartley HMS
|2-1
|20
|9
Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 11. Ackley AGWSR 8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 6. Winthrop East Buchanan 5. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 2.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Remsen Saint Mary's (8)
|3-0
|107
|1
|2. Wayland WACO (1)
|4-0
|90
|3
|3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (2)
|3-0
|88
|2
|4. Newell-Fonda
|3-0
|63
|4
|5. Easton Valley
|3-1
|52
|6
|6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|3-0
|44
|7
|7. Central City
|3-0
|35
|NR
|8. Lenox
|3-0
|34
|8
|9. West Harrison Mondamin
|3-0
|23
|NR
|10. Baxter
|3-0
|12
|NR
|10. Anita CAM
|2-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Maynard West Central 11. Tripoli 11. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7. Montezuma 6. Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. Elk Horn-Kimballton/Exira 1. Brooklyn BGM 1. West Bend-Mallard 1. Marengo Iowa Valley 1.
